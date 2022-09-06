The Pebble Group's H122 figures are strong, as indicated in July's trading update. Facilisgroup (the SaaS offering supporting promotional products for North American SMEs) grew recurring revenues 21% in US$ terms (£: +30%) and its new Commercio offering is making encouraging early progress. Brand Addition, supporting global brands with promotional products, lifted revenues 29% over H121, from both new and longer-established customers. Group FY22 consensus forecasts were raised in July and management indicates that these will be 'at least' met. Pebble has a strong balance sheet funding investment in technology and sustainability to drive future growth.

