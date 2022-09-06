Forrester?Announces?Full Conference Agenda For B2B Summit EMEA 2022

The in-person and digital event will showcase groundbreaking insights and best practices to help B2B marketing, sales, and product leaders foster alignment and fuel revenue growth

LONDON, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Forrester ?(Nasdaq: FORR) today announced the full conference agenda for?B2B Summit EMEA 2022, being held in London and digitally from 11-12 October 2022. B2B Summit EMEA is the premier event for B2B marketing, sales, and product leaders to align their growth strategies with the latest research, models, and case studies to make smarter decisions for better business outcomes. Forrester data shows that companies that successfully align their marketing, sales, and product functions with their business strategy report 19% faster growth and 15% greater profitability.

According to Forrester's Marketing Survey, 2022, marketing leaders are planning to prioritise growth strategies including pursuing new markets and new buyers, improving productivity, and aligning their brand purpose. B2B Summit EMEA 2022 will address these topics and help attendees learn how to anticipate ever-changing buying needs and interpret signals throughout the buyer's journey to drive successful campaigns. Additionally, the event will explore the importance of quality data to rev up the revenue engine and the value of investing in high-quality data management skills.

Noteworthy keynotes and sessions include:

Seize The Strategic High Ground: A CMO's Guide. Companies often overlook the opportunity for marketing executives to play a key role in strategic planning. This is partly due to the perception that CMOs are service providers instead of orchestrators. This session will outline how CMOs can be recognised as a strategic partner and growth driver for the business.

Companies often overlook the opportunity for marketing executives to play a key role in strategic planning. This is partly due to the perception that CMOs are service providers instead of orchestrators. This session will outline how CMOs can be recognised as a strategic partner and growth driver for the business. Act Like An Octopus - Listen To Your Three Hearts . To be successful, B2B marketers must align their brand purpose to their customers' needs to achieve impactful results. This session explores insights from Forrester's latest Marketing Survey and showcases how the findings can be used to align objectives.

To be successful, B2B marketers must align their brand purpose to their customers' needs to achieve impactful results. This session explores insights from Forrester's latest Marketing Survey and showcases how the findings can be used to align objectives. Connecting The Dots: Tying Portfolio Marketing's Insights Into Regional Campaign Execution. The insights developed by a best-in-class portfolio marketing team should be used by the campaign teams that execute reputation, demand, engagement, and enablement programs. This is particularly relevant for regional campaign execution. This session will connect the dots between portfolio marketing's outputs and campaign execution to drive more aligned and successful regional campaigns.

The insights developed by a best-in-class portfolio marketing team should be used by the campaign teams that execute reputation, demand, engagement, and enablement programs. This is particularly relevant for regional campaign execution. This session will connect the dots between portfolio marketing's outputs and campaign execution to drive more aligned and successful regional campaigns. Is Your Data Work Making A Difference? How To Measure The Effectiveness Of A Revenue Operations Data Team . This session will discuss the priorities for data management teams across the revenue engine and how they can demonstrate the value they contribute to the business.

This session will discuss the priorities for data management teams across the revenue engine and how they can demonstrate the value they contribute to the business. B2B Vital Signs : How To Improve Buyer Outcomes . Sales technology is entering a new era as focus shifts from managing sales reps to delivering insights that improve business outcomes. This session will detail why choosing and deploying the right technology is crucial to improving revenue engine performance.

"B2B professionals increasingly need to anticipate customers' evolving needs and adjust their marketing and sales strategies accordingly to build trust, navigate complex decision-making processes, and deliver meaningful engagement throughout all the stages of the buyer and customer lifecycle impacting business performance," said Meta Karagianni, vice president and research director at Forrester. "At B2B Summit EMEA, we will showcase new research and thought leadership that will help B2B marketing and sales executives make smarter decisions and foster stronger alignment between product, sales, and marketing, which is so crucial to success."

In-person attendees in London can access all sponsors and onsite content, including facilitated discussions and special sessions. Attendees will also have access to special programs including the Executive Leadership Exchange and executive lunch and networking sessions, along with several diversity and inclusion sessions. Attendees of the B2B Summit digital experience will have access to all conference sessions, including keynotes, track sessions, case studies, and sponsors, via the event platform.

Resources:

Register ?to attend Forrester's B2B Summit EMEA.

?to attend Forrester's B2B Summit EMEA. View the full agenda and speakers for B2B Summit EMEA.

and for B2B Summit EMEA. Learn about?B2B Summit EMEA?sponsorship?opportunities.

about?B2B Summit EMEA?sponsorship?opportunities. Read the blog: What To Expect At Forrester's B2B Summit EMEA 2022 .

. Check out Forrester's Planning Guides for benchmark data on 2023 budget investments.

About Forrester

Forrester is one of the most influential research and advisory firms in the world. We help leaders across technology, customer experience, digital, marketing, sales, and product functions use customer obsession to accelerate growth. Through Forrester's proprietary research, consulting, and events, leaders from around the globe are empowered to be bold at work - to navigate change and put their customers at the centre of their leadership, strategy, and operations. Our unique insights are grounded in annual surveys of more than 700,000 consumers, business leaders, and technology leaders worldwide; rigorous and objective research methodologies, including Forrester Wave evaluations; 70 million real-time feedback votes; and the shared wisdom of our clients.

Contact:

Michael Burner

mburner@forrester.com

+44 20 7323 7608