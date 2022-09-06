Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of instruments issued by Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc (437/22)

As from September 7, 2022, the instruments in the attached file issued by Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc will be delisted upon request from the issuer. The last day of trading is September 6, 2022. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1088652