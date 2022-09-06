

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks edged up slightly in cautious trade on Tuesday, as investors waited for trading to resume on Wall Street after Monday's Labour Day recess.



Underlying sentiment was underpinned by China's pledge to make renewed efforts to boost its COVID-hit economy.



Chinese policymakers announced a slew of measures, including increased debt issuances and infrastructure spending to shore up the flagging economy.



China's central bank slashed the amount of foreign-exchange deposits banks need to set aside as reserves for the second time this year in a bid to support tumbling yuan.



The benchmark CAC 40 was marginally higher at 6,098 after declining 1.2 percent on Monday.



Aerospace company Safran was moving higher after saying that it has entered into negotiations with Thales to acquire its aeronautical electrical systems business.







