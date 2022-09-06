Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
06.09.2022
75 Leser
First North Iceland: Kaldalón hf. - Increase in share capital

With reference to announcements made public by Kaldalón hf. (symbol: KALD) on
August 24 2022, the total nominal value of the company's listed share capital
on First North Iceland will be increased on September 7, 2022. 

ISIN                   IS0000029114             
Company name               Kaldalón hf.             
Total share capital before the increase  7.843.996.979 (7.843.996.979 shares) 
Increase in share capital         2.222.222.222 (2.222.222.222 shares) 
Total share capital following the     10.066.219.201 (10.066.219.201 shares)
 increase                                    
Nominal value of each share        ISK 1                 
Symbol                  KALD                 
Orderbook ID               178971
