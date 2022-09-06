First North Iceland: Kaldalón hf. - Increase in share capital

With reference to announcements made public by Kaldalón hf. (symbol: KALD) on August 24 2022, the total nominal value of the company's listed share capital on First North Iceland will be increased on September 7, 2022. ISIN IS0000029114 Company name Kaldalón hf. Total share capital before the increase 7.843.996.979 (7.843.996.979 shares) Increase in share capital 2.222.222.222 (2.222.222.222 shares) Total share capital following the 10.066.219.201 (10.066.219.201 shares) increase Nominal value of each share ISK 1 Symbol KALD Orderbook ID 178971