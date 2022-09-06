Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - September 6, 2022) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed STEED (STD) on September 5, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the STD/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.

As a community-driven project, STEED (STD) aims to build an efficient circular ecosystem that brings all horse lovers together in an innovative way, with its native token STD being the official digital money for all horse communities and owners. The STD token has been listed on LBank Exchange at 18:00 (UTC+8) on September 5, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing STEED

STEED is an Ethereum blockchain-based platform that is focused on bringing the core values of blockchain technology like Decentralized Finance (DeFi), Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) and even Metaverse to the horse riding industry. With it, people around the world can invest, participate in racing activities and buy stable items using the native token of the platform - STD.

There're several features built in STEED for holders, users and community members to enjoy. One of them is an NFT marketplace where NFTs of horses, stable and stable items can be discovered, collected and traded. It will link sellers with buyers who can select pieces they wish to purchase. Holders can mint their STEED NFT and breed them on the platform. In addition, the STEED platform also issues Steed Certificate Cards with NFT integration.

Another feature of STEED is called Steed Metaverse, which consists of a group of NFT horse farms and breeding stables, a place where the platform members and users can buy these assets and can rear and breed their digital horses. The horse farms and breeding stables can also be rented out or put up for lease for interested individuals while the owner earns rent from this digital asset.

Furthermore, as part of its long term future projects, the STEED platform aims to create horse stations around the globe. With these stations, it will hold real life horse racing activities across different locations simultaneously to give its holders the opportunity to try the real life horse riding experience. The stations will be facilitated by its partnership with several companies like Ride4far.

The primary goal of STEED is to attract as many people as possible to adapt and educate themselves on the usage of new financial innovations in their day-to-day lives. In order to accomplish this goal, STEED will be conducting frequent stations all over the globe to allow people to take part in the project.

About STD Token

STD is the native token of the STEED platform used for transaction, governance and incentivisation activities. Designed as a key to access features on the platform, STD enables platform members to have exclusive access to all Stable token products, including riding events, exhibitions, product purchase etc. It's also used to buy horses and stable items, and for the purchase of breeding stables and horse farms in the STEED metaverse.

Based on ERC-20, STD has a token burn mechanism to reduce the amount of token in circulation while also featuring an anti-whale mechanism to prevent whale and large investor effect. The total supply of STD is 1 quadrillion (i.e. 1,000,000,000,000,000) tokens, of which 40% was burned at launch, another 40% was added to uniswap, 10% will be used for marketing and products, 5% is provided for the fund to join STEED stations, and the rest 5% will be donated to charity.

The STD token has been listed on LBank Exchange at 18:00 (UTC+8) on September 5, 2022, investors who are interested in the STEED investment can easily buy and sell STD token on LBank Exchange right now.

