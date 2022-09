Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 6, 2022) - Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. (CSE: FAT) (OTCQB: FRRSF) (FSE: F0R0) (WKN: A3DCC8) ("Foremost" or the "Company") (www.foremostlithium.com) is pleased to announce the addition of Johnathan A. More and Michael McLeod to the Company's Advisory Board.

Johnathan More brings over 28 years of experience in global capital markets focused primarily on natural resource industries. His distinguished tenure at Canaccord Genuity included many significant achievements and he retired in 2008 as Vice President and Advisor at the Company. Mr. More successfully transitioned from the capital markets to the public company sector where he has been responsible for numerous successful transactions in the Canadian marketplace and continues to identify and create new opportunities. He currently serves as Chairman & CEO of Starr Peak mining Ltd, a Canadian company focused on gold exploration. Mr. More is also Chairman and CEO of Power Metals Corp., a Canadian company focused on Lithium, Cesium and Tantalum exploration.

Mike McLeod has over 40 years of experience in the corporate financial services industry with a strong network in the capital markets. He has been a long term member of the Canadian Investor Relations Institute and Governance Professionals of Canada. Mr. McLeod has served as a global advisor and counseled many boards of directors and management teams on a wide range of topics including corporate governance, capital markets intelligence, M&A transactions, and shareholder engagement and communications. Mr. McLeod currently serves as a senior director at Morrow Sodali.

President and CEO John Gravelle states on behalf of our entire team, "I would like to welcome Johnathan and Mike to the Company. The management team of Foremost believe that both Jonathan's and Mike's extensive experience and knowledge will readily advance the progress of our many exciting projects and assist the company in meeting our strategic goals. Johnathan's working knowledge of the lithium exploration space will be invaluable to our Company, and Mike brings a demonstrative skill set in corporate governance, investor relations and overall strategic shareholder engagement. We look forward to utilizing their knowledge immediately."

The Company announced that that it had granted incentive stock options as per news release dated September 02, 2022, to purchase an aggregate of 1,000,000 common shares of the Company at an exercise price of $0.255 per common share expiring three years from the date of grant. A further 400,000 options will be granted and available to purchase at an exercise price of $0.275 per common share expiring three years from the date of grant, and are both subject to regulatory approval. The stock options are granted to certain officers, directors, consultants, employees, and advisors to the Company in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Company's Rolling Stock Option Plan and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

John Gravelle

President and CEO, Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology

About Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd.

Foremost Lithium is a resource exploration company committed to having a critical role in the production of high-quality battery-grade lithium hydroxide to fuel the electric vehicle and battery storage market. Given the importance and global focus on increasing decarbonization, the company is hyper-focused on continued exploration and growth on its six lithium projects: Jean Lake, Grass River Claims, Zoro, Jol and the Peg North Claims, in Snow Lake Manitoba, and its Hidden Lake Lithium Project in the Northwest Territories. Foremost Lithium also has the Winston Gold/Silver Property in New Mexico USA.

Forward looking statement:

