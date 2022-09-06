Allego N.V. ("Allego") (NYSE: ALLG), a leading pan-European electric vehicle public fast-charging network, today announced that management would participate and host one-on-one meetings at the following investor conferences. Investors interested in a 1x1 meeting with the Company management should contact their sales representative.

Citi's 2022 Global Technology Conference

Date and Time: September 8, 2022, at 4:00 pm ET

Location: New York, New York

Cowen 15 Annual Global Transportation Sustainable Mobility Conference

Date and Time: September 9, 2022, at 9:20 am ET

Location: Virtual

Please visit the Events Publications section at https://ir.allego.eu/events-publications to access the applicable webcast and presentation times.

About Allego

Allego delivers charging solutions for electric cars, motors, buses, and trucks, for consumers, businesses, and cities. Allego's end-to-end charging solutions make it easier for businesses and cities to deliver the infrastructure drivers need, while the scalability of our solutions makes us the partner of the future. Founded in 2013, Allego is a leader in charging solutions, with an international charging network comprising approximately 34,000 public charging ports operational throughout the pan-European market and proliferating. Our charging solutions are connected to our proprietary platform, EV-Cloud, which gives our customers and us a full portfolio of features and services to meet and exceed market demands. We are committed to providing independent, reliable, and safe charging solutions, agnostic of vehicle model or network affiliation. At Allego, we strive every day to make EV charging easier, more convenient, and more enjoyable for all.

