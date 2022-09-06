The International Stock Exchange (TISE): TISE announces strong results for H1 2022

ST PETER PORT, Guernsey, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Headlines

Record turnover of £4.9 million

Profit after tax of £2.0 million down 14.5% year on year resulting from planned investment into strategy execution

Earnings per share of 72.5p

487 securities listed in H1 2022 contributing to overall market growth of 11.2% year on year

Refined Qualified Investor Bond Market (QIBM) offering and launched NOVA trading system

Appointment of Non-Executive Director Anderson Whamond as Chair

The International Stock Exchange (TISE) has announced record turnover for the first half of 2022.

The International Stock Exchange Group Limited has released its latest Interim Report which shows that turnover for the Group increased 2.5% to a record £4.9 million for the six months ended 30 June 2022.

In the same period, there was a reduction in post-tax profit to £2.0 million resulting from planned investment into strategy execution.

Earnings per share declined to 72.5p for the first half of the year.

Anderson Whamond, who recently been appointed Chair of the Group on a permanent basis, said: "Whilst delivering record turnover for the first six months of the year, profit and basic earnings per share were impacted by an increase in expenditure to support strategic investment to diversify and scale-up our business. The management team has made good progress on delivering the strategy and I am confident that the business is well positioned to sustain future growth."

During the first six months of the year, there were 487 securities listed on TISE, which represented a 3.9% decrease on the record set a year previously. However, there was a 11.2% rise year on year in the total number of securities on TISE's Official List, which reached 3,815 at 30 June 2022.

Cees Vermaas, CEO of the Group, said: "With a strong start to the year for new listings curtailed by adverse macro-economic conditions, it is pleasing to have increased the depth and breadth of the market while delivering record turnover for the first half of the year. We have an increasingly diversified and scalable business model which puts us in an excellent position to make the most of the opportunities which will emerge, not least when more buoyant market conditions return."

A copy of the Interim Report for the half year ended 30 June 2022 is available here.