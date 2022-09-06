Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 6, 2022) - Playgon Games Inc. (TSXV: DEAL) (OTCQB: PLGNF) (FSE: 7CR) ("Playgon" or the "Company"), a propriety SaaS technology company delivering state of the art mobile live dealer technology to online gaming operators globally, is excited to announce new corporate milestones for the month of August.

Playgon's player activity continues to scale on our live dealer tables, and in August we surpassed $101 million in player betting turnover, which represents approximately $3.2 million+ per day, a Playgon best since we launched in May 2021. This representing a 23% increase for both key performance indicators (KPI's) from last month. This is the third consecutive month that our live dealer tables have generated new records for the company. Operator net win was also up 32% from July setting another monthly milestone.

"We continue to see record KPI's in player activity in our third quarter," said Darcy Krogh, President and CEO of Playgon Games. "In each of the past three months, player activity momentum continues to set new milestones for Playgon, confirming rapid adoption from our customers and industry acceptance in our proprietary 'mobile first' live dealer tables games. Our confidence in our monthly record setting pace is expected to continue and grow with our healthy pipeline of integrations and on-boarding of new gaming operators in the coming weeks and months."

Playgon Games Inc. (TSXV: DEAL) (OTCQB: PLGNF) (FSE: 7CR) is a SaaS technology company focused on developing and licensing digital content for the growing iGaming market. The Company provides a multi-tenant gateway that allows online operators the ability to offer their customers innovative iGaming software solutions. Its current software platform includes Live Dealer Casino, E-Table games and Daily Fantasy Sports, which, through a seamless integration at the operator level, allows customer access without having to share or compromise any sensitive customer data. As a true business-to-business digital content provider, the Company's products are ideal turn-key solutions for online casinos, sportsbook operators, land-based operators, media groups, and big database companies.

