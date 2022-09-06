Anzeige
PR Newswire
06.09.2022 | 14:33
Invest Moldova Agency: "Moldova - solution for the regional supply chain" to showcase its investment offer at Moldova Business Week 2022

CHISINAU, Moldova, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- While responding to the unprecedented and immediate challenges posed by the war in Ukraine, the Republic of Moldova is committed to address the development reform agenda to support the country's economic transformation. Recently Moldova has been granted the EU candidate status, but its economic and logistical potential is still untapped. The country gained particular importance after the regional conflict heightened the need for Ukrainian exports and the flows of goods arriving there all the way from Asia. Despite the number of major economic changes, Moldova has shown maximum flexibility and ability to adapt to the new context and has implemented a series of receptive policies based on new information, aimed at responding quickly to the needs of the business environment and, especially, of investors.