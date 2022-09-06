Brain Tumor Drugs Market Size (2022-2030) Share, Industry Trends, Growth, Challenges, and Forecast: Growth Plus Reports

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest report published by Growth Plus Reports, the global brain tumor drugs market is expected to clock US$ 7.27 billion by 2030 and to grow at a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period. Owing to the increased investments in research and development of novel cancer drugs.This exclusive information is published by Growth Plus Reports in its report titled "Brain Tumor Drugs Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030."





Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in US$ 3.24 Billion in 2021 Market Size Value by US$ 7.27 Billion by 2030 Growth rate CAGR of 9.4% from 2022 to 2030 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Base Year 2021 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Therapy Type, Indication, Distribution Channel Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (ROW) Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Growth Drivers

The increasing prevalence of brain tumors both in the pediatric and adult population is driving the brain tumor drugs market. The increased research and development activities by key players in the market to increase the treatment options for brain tumors are leading to greater traction in the global brain tumor drugs market. The increased awareness of the latest advanced therapies and medications amongst patients diagnosed with a brain tumor is also influencing the brain tumor drugs market growth.

The global brain tumor drugs market has been analyzed from four different perspectives -therapy type, indication, distribution channel, and region.

Excerpts from 'By Therapy Type Segmentation'

The global brain tumor drugs market has been segmented majorly into three distinct categories: chemotherapy, immunotherapy, and targeted therapy. It has been analyzed that the targeted therapy segment holds the majority of the global brain tumor drugs market share. Targeted therapy, also known as 'precision medicine' targets the specific genes and proteins that are responsible for the growth of tumors. This treatment limits the growth of tumors by blocking the spread of tumor cells. In comparison to chemotherapy, it is more effective and has better success rate, with minimal side effects and higher accuracy. However, the immunotherapy segment is gaining grip in the market its growth is still affected by the dependency on chemotherapy in the developing countries.

Excerpts from 'By Indication'

Based on indication, the global brain tumor drugs market has been subdivided into glioblastoma, meningioma, and pituitary adenoma. The glioblastoma segment is dominating the brain tumor drugs market as these are the highly prevalent and fastest growing high-grade types of brain tumors. Also, improvements in advanced diagnostic technologies leading to their early diagnosis are also contributing to the growth of this segment. While, meningioma is a rare occurring tumor, pituitary tumor segment holds the smallest share of the brain tumor drugs market.

Excerpts from 'By Region Segmentation'

The global brain tumor drugs market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.North America region is expected to dominate the global brain tumor drugs market during the forecast period, owing to high glioblastoma incidence and technological advancements. Improved healthcare facilities, rising disposable income, and relatively high awareness of advanced technology all contribute to the growth of the regional brain tumor drugs market. In addition, the presence of advanced medical facilities and innovative research centers is another reason for the growing demand for brain tumor treatments and treatments.

Excerpts from 'Competitive Landscape

Some of the prominent players operating in the brain tumor drugs market are:

AstraZeneca plc

Johnson & Johnson Inc

Merck & Co

Pfizer Inc

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc

Shimadzu Corporation

Bristol- Myers Squibb

Bayer AG

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd

Among others

