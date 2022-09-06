Sharp's newest PV modules feature white backsheets and are made for the needs of design-oriented customers.Sharp has unveiled a new version of the NU-JC410 solar panel, a half-cut monocrystalline PERC product with a 21% efficiency rating and 410 W of power output. "The lightweight NU-JC410B module is built with a white backsheet and a black frame," the manufacturer said. "It is suitable for long and short frame side clamping and is designed for residential, small-scale commercial and industrial rooftop installations." The IEC61215- and IEC61730-certified panels feature 108 half-cells based on ...

