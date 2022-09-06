Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 6, 2022) - Royal Road Minerals Limited (TSXV:RYR) ("Royal Road" or the "Company") announces that Board Director Mr Hugh Devlin has been appointed to the position of Executive Director Sustainability and that Special Advisory Board member Mr Guy Wallis, will join the Company's Board of Directors.

Hugh Devlin served as an officer in the Royal Marines over a period of some 20 years where he specialized in intelligence, military diplomacy, and international arms control. As a Royal Marines Commando he served on operational tours in various countries and participated in counter terror and counter narcotics operations in Belize and Northern Ireland. On leaving the Marines, Hugh worked as a security and risk consultant specializing in resilience planning, disaster recovery and operational logistics. Hugh is a PRINCE2 practitioner and experienced project manager. In 2005 Hugh commenced work in land and community relations and operations for mineral exploration companies and went on to become one of the co-founders and an original member of the executive board of Royal Road. Hugh has wide experience in working with local communities and indigenous groups and establishing innovative and sustainable community development programs in Armenia, Kosovo, Georgia, Turkey and Ethiopia, which have focused on the training and development of workplace skills for local employees and providing opportunities for disadvantaged minority groups.

Guy Wallis was previously a member of the Company's Special Advisory Board. Guy served with the British Armed Forces for 35 years, including 19 with UK Special Forces (UKSF) before joining the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl). While in the Armed Forces, Guy served in a number of high-risk operational theatres and post-conflict environments including; Northern Ireland, The Balkans, Iraq and Afghanistan. He also served with the US Special Operations Command (SOCOM) providing operational and policy advice on counter-terrorism working closely with US Special Operations Forces, intelligence and law enforcement agencies. In the UK he completed two tours in the Ministry of Defence (MOD) providing policy and operational advice as well as supporting time-sensitive operations with specialist advice in the Defence Crisis Management Centre (DCMC) and Cabinet Office Briefing Room 'Alpha' (COBRA). In the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory Guy established and led a team providing policy advice to senior decision makers within the Ministry of Defence and Other UK Government Departments. Guy also conducted a number of sensitive projects looking at Defence and Policing capability and policy and future technical capability requirements. Much of this work required delicate cross-government and stakeholder engagement combined with a detailed understanding of the political landscape. Guy is highly regarded in the Defence and security industry and has received a number of UK and international awards. He has an MSc in Security Management, is a Fellow of the Security Institute and is a Chartered Security Professional. He is also a PRINCE2 and Management of Risk (M_o_R) Practitioner and Quality Assurance Assessor.

"We welcome Hugh and Guy to their new roles in the Company. Both Hugh and Guy are highly capable operators with a profound depth of knowledge that is of invaluable assistance in relation to our in-country social and security initiatives and in respect of fortifying multilateral support, particularly in relation to our business and peace initiatives in Colombia " said Dr Tim Coughlin, Royal Road's President and CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary statement:

This news release contains certain statements that constitute forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements") describing the Company's future plans and the expectations of its management that a stated result or condition will occur. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company, or developments in the Company's business or in the mineral resources industry, to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance, achievements or developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include all disclosure regarding possible events, conditions or results of operations that is based on assumptions about, among other things, future economic conditions and courses of action, and assumptions related to government approvals, and anticipated costs and expenditures. The words "plans", "prospective", "expect", "intend", "intends to" and similar expressions identify forward looking statements, which may also include, without limitation, any statement relating to future events, conditions or circumstances. Forward-looking statements of the Company contained in this news release, which may prove to be incorrect, include, but are not limited to the Company's exploration plans.

The Company cautions you not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. There is no guarantee that the anticipated benefits of the Company's business plans or operations will be achieved. The risks and uncertainties that may affect forward-looking statements include, among others: economic market conditions, anticipated costs and expenditures, government approvals, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with Canadian provincial securities regulators or other applicable regulatory authorities. Forward-looking statements included herein are based on the current plans, estimates, projections, beliefs and opinions of the Company management and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements should assumptions related to these plans, estimates, projections, beliefs and opinions change.

For further information please contact:

Aurelie-Anne Chivers

+44 (0)1534 887166

info@royalroadminerals.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/135957