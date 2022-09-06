Anzeige
Dienstag, 06.09.2022

06.09.2022 | 15:27
Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 31 August 2022

PR Newswire

London, September 6

Global Opportunities Trust plc ('the Company')

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

Monthly Portfolio Update

As at 31 August 2022, the Net Assets of the Company were £102,644,796.

Portfolio Holdings as at 31 August 2022

RankCompanySectorCountry% of Net Assets
1Templeton European Long-Short Equity SIF *FinancialsLuxembourg12.9
2Volunteer Park Capital Fund SCSp **FinancialsLuxembourg7.6
3TotalEnergiesEnergyFrance3.0
4UnileverConsumer StaplesUnited Kingdom2.9
5ShellEnergyUnited Kingdom2.5
6Sumitomo Mitsui Trust HoldingsFinancialsJapan2.4
7Samsung ElectronicsInformation TechnologySouth Korea2.3
8OrangeCommunication ServicesFrance2.3
9Raytheon TechnologiesIndustrialsUnited States2.3
10NabtescoIndustrialsJapan2.2
11ENIEnergyItaly2.1
12General DynamicsIndustrialsUnited States2.1
13Imperial BrandsConsumer StaplesUnited Kingdom2.1
14NovartisHealth CareSwitzerland2.1
15PanasonicConsumer DiscretionaryJapan1.9
16Lloyds BankingFinancialsUnited Kingdom1.8
17Murata ManufacturingInformation TechnologyJapan1.8
18Roche ***Health CareSwitzerland1.8
19TescoConsumer StaplesUnited Kingdom1.7
20SanofiHealth CareFrance1.7
21Verizon CommunicationsCommunication ServicesUnited States1.6
22Dassault AviationIndustrialsFrance1.6
23Daiwa House IndustryReal EstateJapan1.5
24AntofagastaMaterialsUnited Kingdom1.3
25Fresenius Medical CareHealth CareGermany1.2
Total equity investments66.7
Cash and other net assets33.3
Net assets100.0

* Luxembourg Specialised Investment Fund

** Luxembourg Special Limited Partnership

*** The investment is in non-voting shares

Geographical Distribution as at 31 August 2022

% of Net Assets
Europe ex UK36.3
United Kingdom12.4
Japan9.7
Americas6.0
Asia Pacific ex Japan2.3
Cash and other net assets33.3
100.0

Sector Distribution as at 31 August 2022

% of Net Assets
Financials24.8
Industrials8.1
Energy7.6
Health Care6.7
Consumer Staples6.7
Information Technology4.1
Communication Services3.9
Consumer Discretionary1.9
Real Estate1.5
Materials1.4
Cash and other net assets33.3
100.0

The portfolio holdings and distribution of assets can also be viewed on the Company's website at globalopportunitiestrust.com

For further information please contact:

Juniper Partners Limited

Company Secretary

Telephone: 0131 378 0500

6 September 2022

