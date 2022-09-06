Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 31 August 2022

Global Opportunities Trust plc ('the Company')

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

Monthly Portfolio Update

As at 31 August 2022, the Net Assets of the Company were £102,644,796.

Portfolio Holdings as at 31 August 2022

Rank Company Sector Country % of Net Assets 1 Templeton European Long-Short Equity SIF * Financials Luxembourg 12.9 2 Volunteer Park Capital Fund SCSp ** Financials Luxembourg 7.6 3 TotalEnergies Energy France 3.0 4 Unilever Consumer Staples United Kingdom 2.9 5 Shell Energy United Kingdom 2.5 6 Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Financials Japan 2.4 7 Samsung Electronics Information Technology South Korea 2.3 8 Orange Communication Services France 2.3 9 Raytheon Technologies Industrials United States 2.3 10 Nabtesco Industrials Japan 2.2 11 ENI Energy Italy 2.1 12 General Dynamics Industrials United States 2.1 13 Imperial Brands Consumer Staples United Kingdom 2.1 14 Novartis Health Care Switzerland 2.1 15 Panasonic Consumer Discretionary Japan 1.9 16 Lloyds Banking Financials United Kingdom 1.8 17 Murata Manufacturing Information Technology Japan 1.8 18 Roche *** Health Care Switzerland 1.8 19 Tesco Consumer Staples United Kingdom 1.7 20 Sanofi Health Care France 1.7 21 Verizon Communications Communication Services United States 1.6 22 Dassault Aviation Industrials France 1.6 23 Daiwa House Industry Real Estate Japan 1.5 24 Antofagasta Materials United Kingdom 1.3 25 Fresenius Medical Care Health Care Germany 1.2 Total equity investments 66.7 Cash and other net assets 33.3 Net assets 100.0

* Luxembourg Specialised Investment Fund

** Luxembourg Special Limited Partnership

*** The investment is in non-voting shares

Geographical Distribution as at 31 August 2022

% of Net Assets Europe ex UK 36.3 United Kingdom 12.4 Japan 9.7 Americas 6.0 Asia Pacific ex Japan 2.3 Cash and other net assets 33.3 100.0

Sector Distribution as at 31 August 2022

% of Net Assets Financials 24.8 Industrials 8.1 Energy 7.6 Health Care 6.7 Consumer Staples 6.7 Information Technology 4.1 Communication Services 3.9 Consumer Discretionary 1.9 Real Estate 1.5 Materials 1.4 Cash and other net assets 33.3 100.0

The portfolio holdings and distribution of assets can also be viewed on the Company's website at globalopportunitiestrust.com

For further information please contact:

Juniper Partners Limited

Company Secretary

Telephone: 0131 378 0500

6 September 2022