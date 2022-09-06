Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 31 August 2022
London, September 6
Global Opportunities Trust plc ('the Company')
Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58
Monthly Portfolio Update
As at 31 August 2022, the Net Assets of the Company were £102,644,796.
Portfolio Holdings as at 31 August 2022
|Rank
|Company
|Sector
|Country
|% of Net Assets
|1
|Templeton European Long-Short Equity SIF *
|Financials
|Luxembourg
|12.9
|2
|Volunteer Park Capital Fund SCSp **
|Financials
|Luxembourg
|7.6
|3
|TotalEnergies
|Energy
|France
|3.0
|4
|Unilever
|Consumer Staples
|United Kingdom
|2.9
|5
|Shell
|Energy
|United Kingdom
|2.5
|6
|Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings
|Financials
|Japan
|2.4
|7
|Samsung Electronics
|Information Technology
|South Korea
|2.3
|8
|Orange
|Communication Services
|France
|2.3
|9
|Raytheon Technologies
|Industrials
|United States
|2.3
|10
|Nabtesco
|Industrials
|Japan
|2.2
|11
|ENI
|Energy
|Italy
|2.1
|12
|General Dynamics
|Industrials
|United States
|2.1
|13
|Imperial Brands
|Consumer Staples
|United Kingdom
|2.1
|14
|Novartis
|Health Care
|Switzerland
|2.1
|15
|Panasonic
|Consumer Discretionary
|Japan
|1.9
|16
|Lloyds Banking
|Financials
|United Kingdom
|1.8
|17
|Murata Manufacturing
|Information Technology
|Japan
|1.8
|18
|Roche ***
|Health Care
|Switzerland
|1.8
|19
|Tesco
|Consumer Staples
|United Kingdom
|1.7
|20
|Sanofi
|Health Care
|France
|1.7
|21
|Verizon Communications
|Communication Services
|United States
|1.6
|22
|Dassault Aviation
|Industrials
|France
|1.6
|23
|Daiwa House Industry
|Real Estate
|Japan
|1.5
|24
|Antofagasta
|Materials
|United Kingdom
|1.3
|25
|Fresenius Medical Care
|Health Care
|Germany
|1.2
|Total equity investments
|66.7
|Cash and other net assets
|33.3
|Net assets
|100.0
* Luxembourg Specialised Investment Fund
** Luxembourg Special Limited Partnership
*** The investment is in non-voting shares
Geographical Distribution as at 31 August 2022
|% of Net Assets
|Europe ex UK
|36.3
|United Kingdom
|12.4
|Japan
|9.7
|Americas
|6.0
|Asia Pacific ex Japan
|2.3
|Cash and other net assets
|33.3
|100.0
Sector Distribution as at 31 August 2022
|% of Net Assets
|Financials
|24.8
|Industrials
|8.1
|Energy
|7.6
|Health Care
|6.7
|Consumer Staples
|6.7
|Information Technology
|4.1
|Communication Services
|3.9
|Consumer Discretionary
|1.9
|Real Estate
|1.5
|Materials
|1.4
|Cash and other net assets
|33.3
|100.0
The portfolio holdings and distribution of assets can also be viewed on the Company's website at globalopportunitiestrust.com
6 September 2022