Media, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - September 6, 2022) - The worldwide leading blockchain game, Splinterlands, continues its ascent today in the gaming and Web 3.0 vertical, announcing the upcoming launch of its new Riftwatchers card pack. This marks the 8th major card pack release of Splinterlands.

Following on a series of successful previous pack launches which sold out rapidly, the upcoming pack sale will see the addition of more exclusive in-game NFTs to the platform's ecosystem. Participants in the Riftwatchers sale will be able to use the cards they acquire to defeat opponents in standard gameplay, brawls and tournaments, as well as rent, sell or delegate the cards within the game's broader economy. All of these uses are made possible by the underpinnings of blockchain technology as a base for the Splinterlands game.

The company's CEO, Jesse "Aggroed" Reich, sees this release as an indication of both the company's ongoing success as well as its strong commitment to the game's user base.

"Our community is so passionate about the game, and we love being able to deliver more value to our players as they progress through Splinterlands alongside getting to know our community and extensive ecosystem," he said. "It's an ambitious addition, and we're proud of this upcoming Riftwatchers series and looking forward to seeing the reaction of our players when the packs go live."

A total of three million packs will go on sale and will be available to purchase via the game's governance token, Splintershards ($SPS), and Voucher tokens. The Riftwatchers packs are expected to follow suit with the company's regular pattern of rapid sellouts.

About Splinterlands:

Splinterlands is the worldwide leading blockchain game, boasting more than 2.4M users, nearly 1M active wallets, and up to 5M daily transactions via its unique Web 3.0 technology. Founded in 2018 by current CEO Jesse "Aggroed" Reich and Matt Rosen, the game is based around fantasy-themed battles and is known for its unique graphics and marked playability. Because of the unique offerings of blockchain technology, players are able to trade, collect, and win real rewards in ways previously not possible in the gaming vertical.

The Splinterlands community is notable for its passion and enthusiasm, and has users from around the world in 149 countries, operating in 10 languages. In spite of the cryptocurrency market's volatility, the game's user base continues to expand daily, and recently passed the significant milestone of 3 billion battles.

