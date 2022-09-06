DJ OnePlanet Completes Migration to Polygon, Aiming to Become Top Gaming NFT Destination

Seoul, South Korea | September 06, 2022 02:00 AM Pacific Daylight Time

OnePlanet, an NFT marketplace formerly based on Terra, has completed its planned migration to Polygon.

Over 60 Terra-based NFT collections will be migrated to the Polygon sidechain network, giving them a new home after the original Terra blockchain collapsed in May. OnePlanet had immediately secured a new partnership with Polygon Studios, which provided technical and financial support through a Terra Developer Fund initiative.

After the necessary preparations, which included rewriting the original code to make it EVM compatible, OnePlanet is now ready to facilitate the merging of the rich Terra NFT ecosystem with Polygon, one of the market leaders for gaming and NFTs.

The Polygon deployment will be launched in Beta mode on Sep 6. Existing Terra NFT collection holders will be able to seamlessly migrate to Polygon and continue managing them in a new environment.

OnePlanet launched in January 2022 and rapidly grew to become the top NFT marketplace and launchpad on the Terra blockchain. It has received a strategic investment from Hashed, Animoca Brands, Galaxy Interactive, and many more.

OnePlanet provides highly curated NFT collections and offers distinct services such as gamified live auctions and "Forge Protocols" to add utility to NFTs. These features, combined in a high- quality marketplace and launchpad package, allowed OnePlanet to become the leading NFT marketplace on Terra. Now, it aims to repeat its success on Polygon.

OnePlanet has done significant work to connect to the Polygon community. It is maintaining a cooperative relationship with Derby Stars, a P2E blockchain-based gaming project migrating from the Terra chain. At the same time, it formed new partnerships with DAVA, The Mars, TRACER and another 20+ Polygon-based NFT/Game/Metaverse projects, which will be soon available on its marketplace.

"We are putting our best effort into sorting and gathering fine NFT projects to become the NFT marketplace that represents Polygon," said Pryce Cho, CEO of OnePlanet. As numerous NFT, Gaming, Metaverse projects are preparing to launch on Polygon, OnePlanet is introducing a lot of services to take their NFT utilities further."

For instance, we will enable the transactions of some NFT collections with ERC-20 tokens issued from their projects.

About OnePlanet

OnePlanet is a Polygon-based NFT marketplace, where holders can define and expand the utilities of their NFTs. Starting as a marketplace to trade NFTs, OnePlanet also provides Social features to enable meaningful communication between holders and Technical infrastructure to accelerate a project's development.

