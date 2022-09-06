Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 06.09.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 670 internationalen Medien
Der nächste Highflyer!? Heute im Fokus: Alle Augen auf…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QQ9U ISIN: JE00BLD8Y945 Ticker-Symbol: 3TW 
Tradegate
06.09.22
15:19 Uhr
3,420 Euro
+0,060
+1,79 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
COINSHARES INTERNATIONAL LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COINSHARES INTERNATIONAL LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,2453,35517:38
3,2803,31017:38
PR Newswire
06.09.2022 | 16:33
89 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CoinShares Group: Buy-backs of shares in CoinShares International Limited

SAINT HELIER, Jersey, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As announced on 21 June 2022, the Board of Directors of CoinShares International Limited ("CoinShares" or the "Company") (Nasdaq First North Growth Market: CS; US OTCQX: CNSRF), Europe's largest digital asset investment firm, resolved to implement a share buy-back program and repurchase shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market during the period 22 June 2022, up to and including 22 September 2022 for total maximum amount of SEK 25 million in accordance with the authorisation from the Annual General Meeting on 20 June 2022.

CoinShares Appendix to share buy-back press release

The Board of Directors' resolution to implement the share buy-back program was made after the Board's review of the Company's capital structure and was implemented for the purposes of reducing the capital of the Company.

The share buy-back program is carried out in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 ("MAR") and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 (the "Safe Harbour Regulation").

The Company today announces that share buy-backs of shares in the Company (ISIN: JE00BLD8Y945) have been effected as set forth below (aggregated level):

Date

Number of
shares
acquired

Lowest price
paid (SEK)

Highest price
paid (SEK)

Volume
weighted
average (SEK)

29 August 2022

1,734

37.45

38.10

37.78

30 August 2022

2,252

36.45

38.45

37.60

31 August 2022

1,996

36.65

39.60

38.01

01 September 2022

2,000

36.95

38.65

38.13

02 September 2022

1,925

35.35

37.50

36.22

05 September 2022

1,307

35.15

35.95

35.76


11,214




All share buy-backs have been carried out on Nasdaq First North Growth Market by the Company. Following the above repurchases, the Company's holding of own shares as of 5 September 2022 amounts to 56,556 shares. The total number of shares in CoinShares amounts to 68,213,821.

For a full break-down of repurchases made, please refer to the attached announcement.

About CoinShares

CoinShares is Europe's largest and longest standing digital asset investment firm, managing billions of dollars of assets on behalf of its client base. The Group is focused on expanding investor access to the digital asset ecosystem by pioneering new financial products and services that seek to provide trust and transparency when accessing this new asset class. CoinShares is publicly listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the ticker CS and the OTCQX under the ticker CNSRF.

For more information on CoinShares, please visit: https://coinshares.com
Company | +44 (0)1534 513 100 | enquiries@coinshares.com
Investor Relations | +44 (0)1534 513 100 | enquiries@coinshares.com
Certified Advisor - Mangold Fondkommission AB | +46 (0)8 503 015 50 | ca@mangold.se

This information is information that CoinShares International Limited is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (596/2014). The information in this press release has been published through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 08:00 BST on Tuesday, 6 September 2022.

CoinShares Logo (PRNewsfoto/CoinShares Group)

PDF - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1892480/CoinShares_Appendix.pdf
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1502126/CoinShares_Logo.jpg

COINSHARES INTERNATIONAL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.