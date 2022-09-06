Panasonic has revealed plans to increase the annual production of heat pumps at its facility in Czechia to 500,000 units by March 2026.Panasonic has decided to invest €145 million ($144.4 million) to expand the manufacturing capacity of its heat pump factory in Czechia. The investment will allow the factory to start production of outdoor units within the next fiscal year, in addition to the indoor units already being manufactured. The air-to-water heat pump system technology allows heaters to maintain their heating capacity even at low outdoor temperatures, according to the company. Panasonic ...

