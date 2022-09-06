Anzeige
Dienstag, 06.09.2022
WKN: A19EWG ISIN: XS1582205040 Ticker-Symbol:  
Frankfurt
06.09.22
17:00 Uhr
96,99 Euro
-0,12
-0,12 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
Anleihen
96,9397,5018:32
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.09.2022 | 17:29
Statkraft AS: Statkraft issues inaugural EUR 500 million green bond

Today, Tuesday, Statkraft has issued its first green EUR 500 million senior unsecured bond under its EMTN (Euro Medium Term Note) programme. The bond matures in September 2029 and pays a fixed coupon of 2.875 %. The issue was oversubscribed close to 10 times.

The proceeds from the bond issue will be used to finance eligible projects as specified in Statkraft' s Green Finance Framework. Nordea, Santander, Société Générale and UniCredit acted as joint bookrunners on the bond issue.

Statkraft will apply for the bond to be listed on Euronext Dublin.

The EMTN Offering Circular and Green Finance Framework are available on Statkraft' s website: https://www.statkraft.com/IR/funding/

For further information, please contact:

VP Group Treasury Stephan Skaane, tel.: +47 905 13 652

Funding Manager André Julin, tel.: +47 992 54 205


© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
