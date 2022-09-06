Regulatory News:
Aggregated presentation by day and market
Issuer name
Issuer identification code
Transaction date
Identification code of the
Daily total volume (in
Daily weighted
Platform
IPSEN
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
29/08/2022
FR0010259150
2,000
95,7882
XPAR
IPSEN
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
30/08/2022
FR0010259150
2,000
95,3613
XPAR
IPSEN
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
31/08/2022
FR0010259150
2,200
96,0016
XPAR
IPSEN
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
01/09/2022
FR0010259150
1,469
94,2481
XPAR
TOTAL
7,669
95,4431
Contacts:
For further information:
Craig Marks
Vice-President Investor Relations
Tel.: +44 (0) 7584 349 193
E-mail: craig.marks@ipsen.com
Anne Piot
Vice President Corporate Governance Chief Risk Officer
Tel.: +33 (0)1 58 33 58 86
E-mail: anne.piot.dabzac@ipsen.com