Global Monkeypox Treatment Market to Surpass US$ 258.6 Million by 2030 - Coherent Market Insights

SEATTLE, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global monkeypox treatment market is estimated to be valued at US$ 70.4 Million in 2022 and expected to exhibit a CAGR of 17.7% over the forecast period (2022-2030).





Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Monkeypox Treatment Market:

Key market players are focusing on the adoption of inorganic growth strategies such as acquisition and collaboration in order to enhance its product portfolio in African regions, this is expected to drive the global monkeypox treatment market. For instance, in July 2021, SIGA, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the health security market, announced that it entered into a collaboration with Oxford University in the U.K. to provide TPOXX (tecovirimat) to treat individuals affected by monkeypox in the Central African Republic (CAR).

Furthermore, increase in the products approvals is also expected to boost the global monkeypox treatment market for the forecast period. For instance, according to the U. S. Food and Drug Administration, on 9 August 2022, Bavarian Nordic, a fully integrated vaccine company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of life-saving vaccines, announced that its Jynneos vaccine received the U.S. Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) approval as an emergency aid for growing monkeypox disease.

Key Market Takeaways:

Global monkeypox treatment market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 17.7% during the forecast period, owing to the increase in agreements within major market players. For instance, on 27 July 2021, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, announced the signing of a purchase and sale agreement with Southern Research, which is a non-profit research organization that conducts basic and applied research for commercial and non-commercial organizations across four divisions: drug development, drug discovery, energy & environment, and engineering, to acquire an approximately 48,000 square foot research and development (R&D) facility in Frederick, Maryland to support Tonix's expanding infectious disease pipeline including TNX-801, a live vaccine designed to protect against smallpox and monkeypox.

Among distribution channel, hospital pharmacies will have major share for growth of Global Monkeypox Treatment Market, due to increasing prevalence of monkeypox and increase in the awareness of monkeypox among people.

Key players operating in the global monkeypox treatment market include SIGA Technologies, Inc., Chimerix, Inc., Bavarian Nordic, Sanofi SA, and Emcure Pharma, Jinan Jinda Pharmaceutical Chemistry Co., Ltd.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Monkeypox Treatment Market, By Treatment Type:

Prophylactic

Vaccines

Therapeutics

Tecovirimat



Brincidofovir



Cidofovir

Global Monkeypox Treatment Market, By Route Of Administration:

Oral

Injectable

Global Monkeypox Treatment Market, By Distribution Channel:

Retail Pharmacies

Hospital Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Global Monkeypox Treatment Market, By Region:

North America

By Country:



U.S.





Canada

Europe

By Country:



U.K.





Germany





Italy





France





Spain





Russia





Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

By Country:



China





India





Japan





ASEAN





Australia





South Korea





Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

By Country:



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina





Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

By Country:



GCC Countries





Israel





South Africa





Rest of Middle East & Africa

