Company to Host an EV Update Call on Sept. 14, 2022

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: FLT), a leading global business payments company, announced today the acquisition of Plugsurfing, a leading European electric vehicle (EV) software and network provider. FLEETCORhas also invested in Zap-Map, the UK's leading EV search and pay mapping service.

"We're building a broad set of EV assets to not only support our fleet clients' needs for public and at-home charging, but also to enter completely new EV customer segments with OEMs and CPOs (charge point operators)," said Ron Clarke, chairman and chief executive officer, FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc.

Plugsurfing has developed a proprietary EV charging network in Europe with over 300,000 charge points, or nearly 80% of all charge points in Europe, along with a mobile app to access charge point locations, availability, and cost. Plugsurfing serves EV manufacturers, CPOs and fleets with its software and network solutions.

Zap-Map provides EV drivers in the UK with software to locate, plan, and pay for EV charging. Zap-Map has 350,000 registered users and over 95% of the UK's public charge points on its network.

"We've integrated Zap-Map's software and EV network into our UK commercial fleet solution to seamlessly serve our clients as they transition to mixed fleets," said Alan King, FLEETCOR's global fleet group president.

The Company will hold an EV strategy update call for investors on September 14, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. EST.

About FLEETCOR

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE: FLT) is a leading global business payments company that helps businesses spend less by providing innovative solutions that enable and control expense-related purchasing and payment processes. The FLEETCOR portfolio of brands automate, secure, digitize and manage payment transactions on behalf of businesses across more than 100 countries in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit www.FLEETCOR.com.

About Plugsurfing

Plugsurfing aligns the entire car charging ecosystem-drivers, charging point operators, and carmakers-within a single platform. The over one million drivers connected to our platform benefit from a network of over 290,000 charging points across Europe and a reliable experience through our app or solutions designed for our partners. We serve charging point operators with a back-end cloud software for managing everything from country-specific regulations to providing diverse payment options for customers. Carmakers benefit from white label solutions as well as deeper integrations with their in-house technology. For more information, please visit www.plugsurfing.com.

About Zap-Map

Launched in June 2014, with a mission to accelerate the shift to electric vehicles (EV) and help the drive towards zero carbon mobility, Zap-Map is the UK's leading EV mapping service. The charging point map, available on desktop and iOS/Android apps, helps EV drivers to search for available charge points, plan longer journeys, pay for charging on participating networks and share updates with other drivers. Zap-Map currently has more than 350,000 registered users and over 95% of the UK's public points on its network, with around 70% being updated with live availability status data. More than 200,000 EV drivers use Zap-Map each month out of an EV parc of 410,000 (SMMT Jan 2022). For more information, please visit www.zap-map.com.

