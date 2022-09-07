Anzeige
07.09.2022 | 07:04
Pharming Group N.V.: CEO of Pharming to present at H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference

LEIDEN, The Netherlands, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pharming Group N.V. ("Pharming") (Euronext Amsterdam: PHARM/Nasdaq: PHAR) announces that its Chief Executive Officer, Sijmen de Vries, will present at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference, a hybrid meeting based in New York, at the Lotte Palace Hotel, September 12-14, 2022.

Pharming Group N.V. Logo

Pharming Group N.V.'s CEO will present on Tuesday, September 13 at 09:30 ET / 15:30 CET.

For more information about the conference, or to schedule a one-to-one with Pharming's management team, please contact your H.C. Wainwright representative, or send an email to Pharming's Investor Relations team to investor@pharming.com

About Pharming Group N.V.

Pharming Group N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: PHARM/Nasdaq: PHAR) is a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the lives of patients with rare, debilitating, and life-threatening diseases. Pharming is commercializing and developing an innovative portfolio of protein replacement therapies and precision medicines, including small molecules, biologics, and gene therapies that are in early to late-stage development. Pharming is headquartered in Leiden, Netherlands, and has employees around the globe who serve patients in over 30 markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

For more information, visit www.pharming.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

For further public information, contact:

Pharming Group, Leiden, The Netherlands
Heather Robertson, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications Manager
T: +31 71 5247 400
E: investor@pharming.com

FTI Consulting, London, UK
Victoria Foster Mitchell/Alex Shaw
T: +44 203 727 1000

FTI Consulting, USA
Jim Polson
T: +1 (312) 553-6730

LifeSpring Life Sciences Communication, Amsterdam, The Netherlands
Leon Melens
T: +31 6 53 81 64 27
E: pharming@lifespring.nl

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1454235/Pharming_Group_NV_Logo.jpg

© 2022 PR Newswire
