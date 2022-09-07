The success story of Tennant Minerals' (ASX: TMS; FRA: UH7A) Bluebird copper-gold discovery in Australia's Northern Territory is gathering momentum. The two most recent drill holes (BBDD0013 and BBDD0015) again returned thick intercepts of extremely high-grade copper-gold-sulfide with up to 54.5% copper and gold grades up to 39 g/t. Notably, drilling indicates that the ore body can now be traced to a depth of 250m, with further potential beyond ...

