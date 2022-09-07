Das Instrument 75A GB00BVGBWW93 ASSURA PLC LS-,10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 07.09.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 08.09.2022

The instrument 75A GB00BVGBWW93 ASSURA PLC LS-,10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 07.09.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 08.09.2022



Das Instrument CLRN CH0012142631 CLARIANT NA SF 3 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 07.09.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 08.09.2022

The instrument CLRN CH0012142631 CLARIANT NA SF 3 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 07.09.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 08.09.2022



Das Instrument C44 KYG2113L1068 CHIN.RES CEMENT HLD (NEW) EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 07.09.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 08.09.2022

The instrument C44 KYG2113L1068 CHIN.RES CEMENT HLD (NEW) EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 07.09.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 08.09.2022

