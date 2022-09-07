House of Rose Professional Pte. Ltd.: COCA-COLA, FINE HYGIENIC HOLDING, BIC, CIGNA, VIATRIS, ACCENTURE LEAD AT 2022 MIDDLE EAST EDITION OF BREAK THE CEILING TOUCH THE SKY IN DUBAI

House of Rose Professional's 2022 World Edition of the summit confirmed for Oct 25, 2022.

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Coca-Cola, Fine Hygienic Holding, BIC, Cigna, Viatris and Accenture took centre stage at the 2022 Middle East Edition of House of Rose Professional's (HORP) Break the ceiling touch the sky - the success and leadership summit for women held recently in Dubai to share best practices on leadership, diversity, equity & inclusion and success. The day was also joined by leadership invitees from over 25 International companies, including several of the 2022 Break the ceiling touch the sky List of the Middle East's Most Inspirational Women in Leadership, announced recently. The summit is a key enabler of HORP'sMission 2029 for a Better World - the 10 year initiative to shape a better world through better (gender) diversity & inclusion, leadership and business.





House of Rose Professional also confirmed details of the upcoming 2022 World Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky to be held in Singapore on Oct 25, 2022.

Claudia Navarro, Vice President Marketing Eurasia & Middle East at The Coca-Cola Company shared, " I'm very passionate about attaining gender balance and working towards it. To this end, I am dedicated to our partnership with Break the Ceiling, Touch the Sky . Last week I had the opportunity to exchange notes with leaders from other global companies on how to better enable women to attain senior positions; serve as role models and pave the way for other female leaders; and how to partner with the right male allies to support this journey. It was great to share with other leading companies our commitment to DEI at The Coca-Cola Company, and the work we're doing around gender balance. Yet the road ahead is long, and we need to do more to accelerate our progress."

Commented James Michael Lafferty, CEO of Fine Hygienic Holding, "We have partnered with Break the ceiling touch the sky since 2018 and this year we were proud to be a Platinum sponsor of the 2022 Middle East Edition. We, at Fine Hygienic Holding, have taken concrete steps over the years to make our company more diverse and inclusive, one example I am particularly proud of is moving from zero representation of women in the leadership team to 33% in only 6 months. We continue our partnership with House of Rose Professional's 2022 World Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky in Singapore on Oct 25, 2022."

Peter Van den Broeck, Senior VP, GM Middle East-Africa at BICcommented, "Diversity, Equality, and Inclusion is high on our agenda at BIC. We believe in an environment that champions a blend of backgrounds, experiences, and perspectives to help team members unleash their potential and find innovative business solutions. We operate in more than 160 countries and consistently work across multiple cultures and embrace diversity across our entire workforce. Our long-term partnership with House of Rose Professional is testament to our commitment to Diversity, Equality, and Inclusion. Participating in Break the Ceiling Touch the Sky event across our various geographies including North America, the Middle East, Africa, and India stems from our belief that the event is an excellent platform for industry partners to connect and share successes, best practices, and discuss development areas in the space."

Jerome Droesch, CEO Domestic Health and Health Services, Cigna International Markets, commented, "Gender equality is always a key priority in anything we do at Cigna. It is part of our diverse and inclusive organization. To fulfil this vision, we have focused on building a diverse team, one that provides equal opportunities to our colleagues from different backgrounds. The 2022 Middle East Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky was very well organized. It was great to hear about the key actions that companies are taking to accelerate the diversity and inclusion agenda, and discuss our role as leaders in fostering a culture of belonging and equity."

Alexis Lecanuet, Senior Managing Director Middle East, Accenture, shared, "Accenture has an unwavering commitment to inclusion and diversity as it unleashes innovation and creates a unique culture where everyone feels they have equal opportunities. I was delighted to join a panel of champions at the 2022 Middle East Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky and share our strategies to enable inclusion & diversity in the workplace. As a business imperative, every person at Accenture has the responsibility to create and sustain an inclusive environment for all."

Break the ceiling touch the sky is the world's leading forum for women in leadership, with editions in North America, Asia, Europe, Middle East, Africa and ANZ. The summit has inspired several thousand women leaders to success since 2015.

Commented Anthony A. Rose, Chairman and CEO, House of Rose Professional and founder of the global Break the ceiling touch the sky movement, "We will continue to support and counsel Companies in the Middle East via our global MISSION 2029 FOR A BETTER WORLD initiative to make quicker progress on their gender diversity & inclusion goals and accelerate the positive impact of DEI on their business. We invite Companies in the Middle East to benefit from joining the 2022 world edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky on Oct 25 in Singapore - where the world's best leaders will come together from across multiple regions to share and learn on leadership, DEI and success."

House of Rose Professional Pte. Ltd is a global leader in the Training, Talent and Transformation areas of business via their Break the ceiling touch the sky, Dream Job International and CEOSmith brands.

Companies can register for the 2022 World Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky, at https://houseofroseprofessional.com/btctts-world-tour-2022/world-edition-2022/

Inquiries contact:

Anthony A. Rose

House of Rose Professional Pte. Ltd.

Email: anthony@houseofroseprofessional.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1837174/House_of_Rose_Professional_Logo.jpg