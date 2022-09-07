Rogue Baron Plc - Shinju UK online distribution
London, September 6
7 September 2022
ROGUE BARON PLC
("Rogue Baron" or "The Company")
Shinju UK online distribution
Rogue Baron PLC (AQSE: SHNJ OTC: SHNJF), a global company in the premium spirits sector, is pleased to announce that Shinju its multi award winning premium Japanese whisky is now available for sale in the UK on both Amazon and Whisky Exchange.
Ryan Dolder, CEO of Rogue Baron commented:
"With Covid shifting and adjusting many consumers' buying habits, being on some of the largest direct-to-consumer platforms was a key goal for our Company. We're excited to now have Shinju available on two of the best in the U.K., Amazon and Whisky Exchange. It's another step in building out our distribution platform for the Brand."
