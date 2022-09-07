Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc - Russian Depositary Receipt Conversions

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC

"Finding quality companies from Emerging Europe, the Middle East and Africa"

Russian Depositary Receipt Conversions

The Company would like to make Shareholders aware that it is in the process of converting a number of depositary receipts held in the portfolio into their underlying local MOEX listed securities. After taking legal advice to ensure that this operation involves no breach of UK sanctions, the Company determined that taking advantage of the possibility of carrying out such conversions would be in shareholders' long-term interest. The Company has elected to convert the following depositary receipts:

Company Type Gazprom ADR Lukoil ADR Norilsk Nickel ADR Novatek GDR

Lukoil, Norilsk Nickel and Novatek have been converted into local shares, whilst Gazprom remains in progress. These conversions have no impact on the valuation approach communicated to Shareholders on the 3rd March 2022. Due to the continuing restrictions on sales from the Russian exchange, the Company will continue to value them at zero.

7 September 2022

