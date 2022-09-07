Anzeige
Mittwoch, 07.09.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 670 internationalen Medien
Final Countdown vor Ad-hoc mit massiven Auswirkungen?
07.09.2022 | 08:04
Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc - Russian Depositary Receipt Conversions

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc - Russian Depositary Receipt Conversions

PR Newswire

London, September 7

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC
(the "Company")
"Finding quality companies from Emerging Europe, the Middle East and Africa"

Russian Depositary Receipt Conversions

The Company would like to make Shareholders aware that it is in the process of converting a number of depositary receipts held in the portfolio into their underlying local MOEX listed securities. After taking legal advice to ensure that this operation involves no breach of UK sanctions, the Company determined that taking advantage of the possibility of carrying out such conversions would be in shareholders' long-term interest. The Company has elected to convert the following depositary receipts:

CompanyType
GazpromADR
LukoilADR
Norilsk NickelADR
NovatekGDR

Lukoil, Norilsk Nickel and Novatek have been converted into local shares, whilst Gazprom remains in progress. These conversions have no impact on the valuation approach communicated to Shareholders on the 3rd March 2022. Due to the continuing restrictions on sales from the Russian exchange, the Company will continue to value them at zero.

7 September 2022

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC, via J.P. Morgan Cazenove
Frances Daley (Chairman)
J.P. Morgan Cazenove +44 (0)20 7742 4000
William Simmonds
Media enquiries
Quill PR+44 (0)20 7466 5050
Nick Croysdill, Andreea Caraveteanu

About Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC

"Finding quality companies from Emerging Europe, the Middle East and Africa."

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC (the "Company") is a UK based investment trust that was launched on 18 December 2002 and is managed by Baring Fund Managers Limited.

In November 2020, the Company broadened its investment policy to focus on growth and income from quality companies in the Emerging Europe, Middle East and Africa ("EMEA") region. It also changed its name from Baring Emerging Europe PLC to Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC at the same time.

For more information, and to sign up for regular updates, please visit the Company's website: www.bemoplc.com

© 2022 PR Newswire
