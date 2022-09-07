Third Point Investors Ltd - Monthly Update: August 2022 NAV Performance
PR Newswire
London, September 7
7 September 2022
Third Point Investors Limited
Monthly Update: August 2022 NAV Performance
August 2022 Performance Highlights
- Third Point Investors Limited returned -0.2% on a NAV basis in August 2022, compared with a -4.1% return for both the MSCI World Index and the S&P 500 Index.
- During the month the Company's share price gained 1.7%, reflecting a narrowing in the discount to NAV from 15.3% to 13.8%.
- The top detractors for the month included diversified life sciences and diagnostics company Danaher Corp., a short position, and auto rental company Hertz Global Holdings Inc.
- The top contributors for the month included utilities company Pacific Gas & Electric Co., ABS interest rate hedges, and cybersecurity company SentinelOne Inc.
Full portfolio detail is available at thirdpointlimited.com/portfolio-updates
Net Performance
|MTD
|QTD
|YTD
|Third Point Investors Ltd. (NAV)1
|-0.2%
|-0.7%
|-23.2%
|Third Point Investors Ltd. (Price)2
|1.7%
|-5.9%
|-22.8%
|Third Point Offshore Fund, Ltd.
|-0.2%
|-0.6%
|-20.4%
|MSCI World Index (Total Return)
|-4.1%
|3.5%
|-17.5%
|S&P 500 (Total Return)
|-4.1%
|4.8%
|-16.2%
Key Statistics and AUM Summary
|TPIL Leverage Factor3
|1.21x
|Premium/(Discount) to NAV
|(13.8%)
|Third Point Offshore Fund, Ltd. AUM
|$6.4 B
|Third Point Investors Ltd. AUM4
|$0.7 B
Portfolio Detail5
The net weightings of the strategy at period-end were 48.3% in Equity, 36.0% in Credit, 9.3% in Privates and -0.9% in Other. A breakdown of positions, including major contributors and detractors, is provided below. For further detail please visit: thirdpointlimited.com/portfolio-updates
|EXPOSURE
|GROSS MTD P&L6
|GROSS YTD P&L6
|LONG
|SHORT
|NET
|LONG
|SHORT
|NET
|LONG
|SHORT
|NET
|Equity
|61.5%
|-13.2%
|48.3%
|0.5%
|-0.7%
|-0.1%
|-22.6%
|6.0%
|-16.6%
|Credit
|36.4%
|-0.4%
|36.0%
|-0.2%
|0.3%
|0.1%
|-3.1%
|0.3%
|-2.8%
|Privates
|9.3%
|0.0%
|9.3%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|-1.7%
|0.0%
|-1.7%
|Other7
|0.3%
|-1.2%
|-0.9%
|0.1%
|0.0%
|0.1%
|1.3%
|0.4%
|1.8%
|Total Portfolio
|107.5%
|-14.8%
|92.7%
|0.3%
|-0.4%
|0.0%
|-26.1%
|6.7%
|-19.4%
Portfolio Detail
MTD Contributors8
Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (utilities company)
ABS Interest Rate Hedges
SentinelOne Inc. (endpoint cybersecurity company)
The Walt Disney Co. (entertainment and media company)
Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (biotech company)
MTD Detractors8
Danaher Corp. (diversified life sciences and diagnostics company)
Short A
Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (auto rental company)
UnitedHealth Group Inc. (healthcare company)
Ferguson PLC (industrial supplies company)
YTD Contributors8
Macro A (macro position)
Shell PLC (energy company)
EQT Corp. (energy company)
ABS Interest Rate Hedges
Macro B (macro position)
YTD Detractors8
SentinelOne Inc. (endpoint cybersecurity company)
Intuit Inc. (software company)
Rivian Automotive Inc. (electric vehicle manufacturer)
Amazon.com Inc. (e-commerce company)
Prudential PLC (global insurance company)
Top Gross Equity Longs8
Pacific Gas and Electric Co. (utility company)
The Walt Disney Co. (entertainment and media company)
Danaher Corp. (diversified life sciences and diagnostics company)
SentinelOne Inc. (endpoint cybersecurity company)
UnitedHealth Group Inc. (healthcare company)
Top Gross Corporate Credit Longs8,9
Boeing Co/The (aviation manufacturer and servicer)
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (consumer travel company)
Endo Pharmaceuticals (healthcare company)
Carnival Corp. (consumer travel company)
Western Midstream Operating LP (energy company)
Press Enquiries
|Buchanan PR
Charles Ryland
charlesr@buchanan.uk.com
Tel: +44 (0)20 7466 5107
Henry Wilson
henryw@buchanan.uk.com
Tel: +44 (0)20 7466 5111
Notes to Editors
About Third Point Investors Limited
www.thirdpointlimited.com
Third Point Investors Limited (LSE: TPOU) was listed on the London Stock Exchange in 2007 and is a feeder fund that invests in the Third Point Offshore Fund (the Master Fund), offering investors a unique opportunity to gain direct exposure to founder Daniel S. Loeb's investment strategy. The Master Fund employs an event-driven, opportunistic strategy to invest globally across the capital structure and in diversified asset classes to optimize risk-reward through a market cycle. TPIL's portfolio is 100% aligned with the Master Fund, which is Third Point's largest investment strategy. TPIL's assets under management are currently $700 million.
About Third Point LLC
Third Point LLC is an institutional investment manager that actively engages with companies across their lifecycle, using dynamic asset allocation and an ethos of continuous learning to drive long-term shareholder return. Led by Daniel S. Loeb since its inception in 1995, the Firm has a 37-person investment team, a robust quantitative data and analytics team, and a deep, tenured business team. Third Point manages approximately $14.0 billion in assets for sovereign wealth funds, endowments, foundations, corporate & public pensions, high-net-worth individuals, and employees.
Footnotes
Important Notes and Disclaimers
Unless otherwise stated, information relates to the Third Point Offshore Master Fund L.P. Exposures are categorized in a manner consistent with the Investment Manager's classifications for portfolio and risk management purposes in its sole discretion.
All fund level net profit and loss or performance results are based on the net asset value of fee paying investors only and are presented net of management fees (which may vary depending on share class), brokerage commissions, administrative expenses, any other expenses of the Fund, and accrued performance allocation, if any, and include the reinvestment of all dividends, interest, and capital gains. While performance allocations are accrued monthly, they are deducted from investor balances annually or upon withdrawal. The net performance results represent fund-level returns (reflecting blended rates of management fees and performance allocations based on the weighted average of the amounts invested in each share class), and are not an estimate of any specific investor's actual performance, which may be materially different from such performance depending on numerous factors. For example, had the highest management fee been applied solely, performance results would likely be lower. The Fund's performance information shown within includes net gains and losses from "new issues." The market price for new issues is often subject to significant fluctuation, and investors who are eligible to participate in new issues may experience significant gains or losses. An investor who invests in a class of Interests that does not participate in new issues may experience performance that is different, perhaps materially, from the performance reflected above. All performance results are estimates and should not be regarded as final until audited financial statements are issued.
While the performance of the Fund has been compared here with the performance of well-known and widely recognized indices, the indices have not been selected to represent an appropriate benchmark for the Fund whose holdings, performance and volatility may differ significantly from the securities that comprise the indices. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. All information provided herein is for informational purposes only and should not be deemed as a recommendation, offer or solicitation to buy or sell securities including those of the Company in the United States or in any other jurisdiction, nor shall it, or the fact of its distribution, form the basis of, or be relied upon, in connection with any contract therefor. All investments involve risk including the loss of principal. This transmission is confidential and may not be redistributed without the express written consent of Third Point LLC and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase any security or investment product. Any such offer or solicitation may only be made by means of delivery of an approved confidential offering memorandum.
The Company has not been and will not be registered under the US Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the "Investment Company Act"). In addition, the shares in the Company have not been and will not be registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). Consequently, shares in the Company may not be offered, sold or otherwise transferred within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, US Persons (as defined in the Securities Act). No public offering of any shares in the Company is being, or has been, made in the United States.