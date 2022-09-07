Anzeige
Mittwoch, 07.09.2022
Final Countdown vor Ad-hoc mit massiven Auswirkungen?
Frankfurt
07.09.22
08:05 Uhr
29,100 Euro
-0,400
-1,36 %
Vastned Belgium: Publication of a notification

Publication of a notification pursuant to Article 9 of the coordinated articles of association of Vastned Belgium NV and to Article 14, first paragraph of the Law of 2 May 2007 relating to the transparency regarding important participations

Summary of the notification:

Vastned Belgium NV received a transparency notification on September 2, 2022 from which it appears that Mr. J.G. de Jonge, as a result of the acquisition of shares, now owns a 3.02% interest in Vastned Belgium NV. He has thus exceeded the participation threshold of 3%.

Full press release:

Attachment

  • Publication of a notification (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/f4f74f81-5deb-4694-9789-d36c2971caad)

