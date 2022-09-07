Vastned Belgium: Publication of a notification

Publication of a notification pursuant to Article 9 of the coordinated articles of association of Vastned Belgium NV and to Article 14, first paragraph of the Law of 2 May 2007 relating to the transparency regarding important participations

Summary of the notification:



Vastned Belgium NV received a transparency notification on September 2, 2022 from which it appears that Mr. J.G. de Jonge, as a result of the acquisition of shares, now owns a 3.02% interest in Vastned Belgium NV. He has thus exceeded the participation threshold of 3%.



Full press release:



Attachment