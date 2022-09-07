

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's leading index weakened for the third straight month in July to reach its lowest level in nearly one-and-a-half years, preliminary data from the Cabinet Office showed on Wednesday.



The leading index, which measures future economic activity, dropped to 99.6 in July from 100.3 in June.



Further, this was the lowest reading since February 2020, when it was 99.0.



The coincident index that measures the current economic situation improved to 100.6 in July from 99.2 in the previous month. This was the highest since September 2019, when the reading was 100.7.



Meanwhile, the lagging index remained stable at 97.5 in July.







