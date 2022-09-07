Following the release of The 2022 State of Content Marketing Report, ScottHall.co announces a new resource on the most effective content marketing practices.

This year's State of Content Marketing Report published in the Search Engine Journal revealed six major changes, which indicate that current practices need to be revised. ScottHall.co's latest report covers essential strategies that small businesses can implement to stay on top of recent trends.

The latest resource points to the importance of improving overall content quality and personalizing the reader experience - a crucial factor of a successful marketing strategy.

"Content is rapidly evolving, directly consumed by your target audience, or as a means to an end, such as converting your leads to actual customers," explains the author. "Content is one of the most important elements of SEO these days. It is important to give readers information that they want to consume."

Producing quality and targeted content, according to the report, is an effective way for small businesses to build online presence and authority.

As the State of Content Marketing study highlighted brand awareness as one of the main goals of content marketing, ScottHall.co has also included a section on branding. The report provides tips on basic branding practices such as effective logo design, along with more in-depth brand identity strategies.

"A handy method is to personalize an identity for your brand," states the author. "Create a personality that shows the problems your brand solves and those that will benefit from its services."

ScottHall.co also addresses other key areas identified in the industry report, including social media, video marketing, and keyword selection. Additionally, it explains that developing a content calendar establishes a pattern, creating anticipation and improving engagement.

With the latest announcement, ScottHall.co continues to expand its library of resources for solo entrepreneurs and small to medium-sized businesses. Founded and led by CEO Scott Hall, the agency specializes in search engine optimization and content marketing.

Interested parties can learn more at https://scotthall.co/content-marketing-consulting

