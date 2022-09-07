Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, September 7
[07.09.22]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|06.09.22
|IE00BN4GXL63
|13,157,000.00
|EUR
|0
|115,350,806.39
|8.7673
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|06.09.22
|IE00BN4GXM70
|10,080.00
|SEK
|0
|890,574.43
|88.3506
|Fund: Tabula Gl IG Cr CURVE Stpnr UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|06.09.22
|IE00BMQ5Y557
|1,227,800.00
|EUR
|0
|120,446,191.39
|98.0992
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|06.09.22
|IE00BMDWWS85
|144,102.00
|USD
|0
|16,207,806.70
|112.4745
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|06.09.22
|IE00BN0T9H70
|82,829.00
|GBP
|0
|9,271,657.77
|111.9373
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|06.09.22
|IE00BKX90X67
|282,771.00
|EUR
|0
|31,070,789.76
|109.8797
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|06.09.22
|IE00BKX90W50
|47,069.00
|CHF
|17,310.0000
|4,927,563.25
|104.6881
|Fund: Tabula EU HY Bd Paris Align Ct UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|06.09.22
|IE000V6NHO66
|6,158,568.00
|EUR
|0
|53,982,506.24
|8.7654
