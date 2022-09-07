Reliance Industries is set to buy 79.4% of US-based SenseHawk, which provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions for process optimization, automation, and asset information management across the solar asset lifecycle.From pv magazine India Reliance Industries has revealed plans to acquire 79.4% of California-based SenseHawk for $32 million by the end of this year. SenseHawk develops software-based tools for solar asset management. It accelerates solar projects from planning to production by helping companies to streamline processes and use automation. Reliance Industries, which recorded a ...

