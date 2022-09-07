DJ AMUNDI PRIME EUROZONE: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI PRIME EUROZONE (PR1Z) AMUNDI PRIME EUROZONE: Net Asset Value(s) 07-Sep-2022 / 09:18 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI PRIME EUROZONE

DEALING DATE: 06/09/2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 22.8197

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1957085

CODE: PR1Z

ISIN: LU1931974429 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PR1Z Sequence No.: 186415 EQS News ID: 1437089 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

