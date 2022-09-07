Anzeige
Mittwoch, 07.09.2022
Kaufrausch durch Sony Music, Universal Music und Warner Bros.
WKN: LYX043 ISIN: LU2090063160 Ticker-Symbol: ESTE 
Tradegate
02.09.22
18:24 Uhr
21,990 Euro
+0,405
+1,88 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LYXOR MSCI EASTERN EUROPE EX RUSSIA UCITS ETF Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LYXOR MSCI EASTERN EUROPE EX RUSSIA UCITS ETF 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
21,53021,72510:23
21,38021,88010:23
Dow Jones News
07.09.2022 | 09:52
110 Leser



Lyxor MSCI Eastern Europe Ex Russia UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Eastern Europe Ex Russia UCITS ETF - Acc (CECL LN) Lyxor MSCI Eastern Europe Ex Russia UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 07-Sep-2022 / 09:19 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI Eastern Europe Ex Russia UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 06-Sep-2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 13.6918

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 8029747

CODE: CECL LN

ISIN: LU1900066462

----------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      LU1900066462 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      CECL LN 
Sequence No.:  186400 
EQS News ID:  1437059 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1437059&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 07, 2022 03:19 ET (07:19 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.