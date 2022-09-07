DJ Lyxor Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF - Acc (NASL LN) Lyxor Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 07-Sep-2022 / 09:19 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 06-Sep-2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 48.3544

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 26400363

CODE: NASL LN

ISIN: LU1829221024

ISIN: LU1829221024 Category Code: NAV TIDM: NASL LN Sequence No.: 186392 EQS News ID: 1437043 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

September 07, 2022 03:19 ET (07:19 GMT)