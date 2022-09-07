Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - September 7, 2022) - The recent launch of Gaming Intelligence, a real-time data and betting odds platform driven by artificial intelligence, provides sports fans a new place to wager on various athletic events. The enterprise, created by Founder and CEO Edward Kahl, intends to provide those interested in betting on sports legally with a sophisticated user experience, featuring capabilities to run sports betting simulations across all the major sportsbooks. Using IP technology in addition to proprietary and patented solutions, the platform's Your Best Bet feature allows bettors to view the odds, money lines and spreads in real-time from all the major sportsbooks. The platform also boasts easy-to-understand match-up statistics and data on various sporting events.



Soon after the 2018 Supreme Court decision to lift the national ban on sports gambling took effect, the sports betting industry saw explosive growth. Now, more than a third of the U.S. population can legally wager on sporting events online, while heavily-populated states continue to move towards legalization.



As many technology companies enter the gambling business and sports organizations begin to open up to its potential, the marketplace has become increasingly competitive. Online betting site developers are committed to innovation and providing users with quality services. Gaming Intelligence is backed by an executive team that has decades of experience in technology, sports betting, data science, eGaming, software, cloud infrastructure, and enterprise architecture.



"Gaming Intelligence will be a significant disruptor to the sports betting industry," claims Gaming Intelligence COO, Ralph Wagner. "In minutes, the sports betting consumer will be able to view in real-time the odds, moneylines, and spreads across all sportsbooks in a single state. Just as quickly, the sports betting consumer can click to the sportsbook that represents the best bet, and place his or her wager. In addition, through our Your Best Bet calculator, customers can assess their payout based on single bets or parlay bets. One click away, consumers can then be taken via Gaming Intelligence to the sportsbook that represents their best bets and place their wager."



Gaming Intelligence is the world's first AI driven platform for betting odds and sports data.

For more information on Gaming Intelligence, please visit https://www.trygi.com or contact:

Gaming Intelligence

edward@trygi.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/136175