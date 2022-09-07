Brainomix and Bridge Biotherapeutics, Inc. Announce Partnership to Utilize Brainomix' AI-Powered e-ILD Software for Automated Assessment of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF)

The partnership will focus on quantitative analysis of imaging data by Brainomix AI software (e-ILD) within the Phase 2 Study of novel autotaxin inhibitor, BBT-877, in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF)

OXFORD, England, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brainomix, the AI-powered medtech solutions company, and Bridge Biotherapeutics, Inc., a South Korean clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel drugs for cancer, fibrosis and inflammation, today announced a new partnership to deliver quantitative imaging biomarker analysis within the Phase 2 study of novel autotaxin inhibitor BBT-877, which has been designed to evaluate the safety, tolerability and efficacy of BBT-877 in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF).





Under the partnership, Brainomix will leverage its e-ILD technology (automated artificial intelligence software) which has been trained to process high resolution chest CT (HRCT) data in patients with Interstitial Lung Diseases, including IPF and other conditions that cause progressive pulmonary fibrosis. Both companies aim to collect high-quality imaging data which will be used to explore the efficacy of BBT-877, and to demonstrate the value that Brainomix AI-powered imaging biomarkers offer as new endpoints for future IPF clinical trials.

Clinical trials in IPF commonly rely on serial physiological measurement of forced vital capacity (FVC) as trial endpoints, which can be highly variable from day-to-day for any individual patient. Automated AI-powered quantitative imaging has the potential to significantly improve trial design, improve the chances of identifying a positive treatment response and accelerate the translation of new treatments into clinical practice. Using proprietary and patented objective imaging biomarkers, and tracking changes over time, Brainomix will provide Bridge Biotherapeutics with valuable insights and additional data on the efficacy and mechanism of action of BBT-877.

Brainomix is an established leader within the AI imaging biomarker space, after developing and commercializing the world's first fully automated AI solution for stroke assessment (e-Stroke). Building on this legacy and success, Brainomix has expanded beyond stroke into areas where there are similar unmet needs and opportunities to improve diagnosis and treatment. Brainomix has a strong history of partnership with pharmaceutical companies in stroke and lung cancer, and this new partnership with Bridge Biotherapeutics Inc. marks another leap in expanding the value that Brainomix's AI expertise can bring to conditions outside the brain.

"We are very pleased to announce this partnership with Bridge Biotherapeutics, Inc., where our existing technology platform and expertise will be leveraged to deliver objective assessment of the efficacy of BBT-877 in IPF. AI-powered imaging is becoming an increasingly critical component of studies in IPF and more broadly non-IPF interstitial lung diseases, where it has the potential to improve trial insights, and to complement existing trial methodology and endpoints," said Dr Peter George, Medical Director (Respiratory) at Brainomix and Clinical Lead of the Interstitial Lung Disease Unit at the Royal Brompton Hospital.

Agnes Jung, Head of Project Management at Bridge Biotherapeutics noted: "We believe that the partnership with Brainomix will enable us to generate supplemental efficacy data from our clinical study on IPF patients based on their combined imaging technology and expertise. We expect to gain further insights with regard to earlier prediction of treatment response in patients, as the partnership goes on."

This partnership will build upon Brainomix's existing offering to pharmaceutical and medtech partners, where development and deployment of AI-powered biomarkers generate value during clinical development and can foster broader adoption of existing and new therapies.

About Brainomix

Brainomix specializes in the creation of AI-powered software solutions to enable precision medicine for better treatment decisions in stroke, lung fibrosis, and cancer. With origins as a spin-out from the University of Oxford, Brainomix is an expanding commercial-stage company that has innovated award-winning imaging biomarkers and software solutions that are used in more than 30 countries worldwide. Its first product, the e-Stroke platform, provides clinicians with the most comprehensive stroke imaging solution, driving faster treatment times and improving functional independence for patients. Its pipeline includes novel imaging biomarkers for better treatment of lung fibrosis and cancer, and its technology is being used by pharmaceutical companies to improve clinical trial success.

A private company, with headquarters in Oxford, UK Brainomix's investors include Boehringer Ingelheim Venture Fund, Parkwalk Advisors, Tencent Holdings and Oxford University Innovation Fund.

To learn more about Brainomix and its technology visit www.brainomix.com, and follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

About Bridge Biotherapeutics Inc

Bridge Biotherapeutics Inc. is a publicly traded clinical-stage biotech company domiciled in the Republic of Korea with offices in the U.S. and China. Founded in 2015, Bridge Biotherapeutics is engaged in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for diseases with high unmet medical needs including cancer, ulcerative colitis, and various fibrotic diseases. The company's pipeline includes BBT-401, a first-in-class Pellino-1 inhibitor for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; BBT-877, a novel autotaxin inhibitor for the treatment of fibrotic diseases including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF); and BBT-176, a potent targeted therapy for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with EGFR C797S triple mutations.

For more information, please visit https://www.bridgebiorx.com/en/

