Mittwoch, 07.09.2022
Kaufrausch durch Sony Music, Universal Music und Warner Bros.
GlobeNewswire
07.09.2022 | 10:05
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for Slitevind AB is updated (439/22)

On August 1, 2022, the shares in Slitevind AB (the "Company") were given
observation status with reference to a public takeover offer from Orrön Energy
AB ("Orrön Energy") to the shareholders in the Company. 

On August 24, 2022, Orrön Energy issued a press release with information that
Orrön Energy had achieved control of 91 percent of the shares in the Company.
The press release also stated that Orrön Energy intended to commence a
compulsory acquisition procedure to acquire the remaining shares in the
Company, and to seek a delisting of the Company's shares from Nasdaq First
North Growth Market. 

On August 25, 2022, the Company issued a press release with information that
the Company had decided to apply for delisting of its shares from Nasdaq First
North Growth Market. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has also received such an application
from the Company. 

The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer's shares may
be given observation status if the issuer has applied to have the shares
removed from trading. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to update the
observation status for the shares in Slitevind AB (SLITE, ISIN code
SE0006964847, order book ID 174120). 

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement &
Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
