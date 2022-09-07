The "UK Travel Vaccine Market Forecast to 2028 COVID-19 Impact and Country Analysis By Product and Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The travel vaccine market is expected to grow from US$ 267.56 million in 2021 to US$ 524.88 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.1% from 2022 to 2028.

Travel vaccines, also called travel immunizations, are shots travelers get before visiting certain areas of the world that help protect them from developing serious illnesses. Vaccinations work by exposing the body to a weakened/dead germ or part of a germ of the disease.

These vaccines are recommended to protect against diseases endemic to the country of origin or destination. It is intended to protect travelers and prevent disease spread within or between countries. In many cases, countries require proof of vaccination for travelers wishing to enter or exit the country.

Travelling and tourism have become an integral part of the human lifestyle. It has added a change in the ongoing routine of people and offered several opportunities to explore different cultures, traditions, spiritualism, rural and ethnic tourism, and wellness and health holidays worldwide.

Travelling outside the country requires immunization as a safety and precautionary measure to avoid spreading infections. Various countries have policies to protect their citizens from travel-associated infections. For instance, in the UK, National Health Service (NHS) organizes routine immunization or vaccination schedule for its citizens. If a person travels outside the UK, they must get vaccinated to prevent infectious diseases such as hepatitis A, typhoid, and yellow fever.

With ~40 million visitors in 2017, the UK is among the most well-liked foreign travel destinations. Although the UK is renowned for its unpredictable weather, the winters and summers are generally temperate, albeit occasionally damp. The UK recognizes Covaxin as a reliable COVID-19 travel vaccination. This indicates that those immunized with Covaxin, one of the two main COVID-19 vaccines, will not have to separate themselves once they arrive in England. After experiencing a significant annual decline in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Statista reports that the number of foreign tourists arriving in Europe increased by ~20% in 2021 compared to 2020.

Based on product, the UK travel vaccines market is segmented into hepatitis A, hepatitis B, meningococcal vaccines, and others. The others segment holds held the largest market share in 2021. However, the meningococcal vaccines segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The others segment primarily consists of the human papillomavirus vaccine, Zika virus vaccine, DPT (tetanus/diphtheria/pertussis), yellow fever, typhoid, Japanese encephalitis, measles, mumps and rubella, rabies, polio, influenza, varicella and shingles, cholera, and others.

Based on application, the travel vaccine market is segmented into domestic travel and outbound travel. In 2021, the outbound travel segment is likely to account for the largest share of the market. The market for this segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 10.4% during 2021-2028.

However, the number of vacations abroad only accounted for 15% of the holiday trips made in 2019. Overall, the number of visits abroad from the UK was approximately 19 million in 2021. Spending on trips abroad by residents of the UK increased by 12% in 2021 over the previous year, after dropping sharply in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Increasing Travel and Tourism

Growing Incidences of Infectious Diseases

Market Restraints

High Cost of Travel Vaccines

Market Opportunities

Awareness Regarding Vaccines

Future Trends

Never-ending Demand for Vaccines

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Travel Vaccines Market Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

4. Travel Vaccines Market Market Landscape

5. UK Travel Vaccine Market Key Market Dynamics

6. Travel Vaccines Market UK Analysis

7. UK Travel Vaccine Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2028 Product

8. UK Travel Vaccine Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2028 Application

9. Travel Vaccines Market Analysis By Country

10. Impact Of COVID-19 Pandemic on UK Travel Vaccine Market

11. UK Travel Vaccine Market-Industry Landscape

12. Company Profiles

13. Appendix

Companies Mentioned

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Merck Co., Inc.

Sanofi

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Dynavax Technologies

Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Abbott

Valneva SE

SEQIRUS

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6unbvt

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220907005697/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900