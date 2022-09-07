Chinachem Group

Chinachem Group Confirms with Helical The Purchase of a London Office Building at £158.5 million



07-Sep-2022 / 11:25 CET/CEST



Chinachem Group Confirms with Helical The Purchase of a London Office Building at £158.5 million HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 7 September 2022 - Chinachem Group (the "Group") today announces that the Group has confirmed with Helical Plc for the purchase of the 150-year long leasehold interest of Kaleidoscope, an office property situated in an emerging new tech cluster in London, at £158.5 million, reflecting a capital value of £1,789 psf. The lease from Transport for London was granted in 2018 and has a head rent geared to 10% of contracted rents. Completion is due to take place in ten days. This transaction marks the Group's first overseas acquisition, which will help drive its portfolio diversification and sustainable growth.

Newly completed in 2019, this six-storey 88,580 sq. ft. office building sits above the Farringdon East Crossrail Station. This well-connected area has attracted many tech companies to settle there, while the UK headquarters of Amazon and Snapchat are nearby. Situated at Lindsey Street, EC1, Kaleidoscope is currently fully occupied by Tiktok, the popular short form video hosting service owned by ByteDance, who took a 15-year lease in March 2021 at £7,633,053 per annum (an average rent in excess of £86 psf). The PLP designed scheme is accredited BREEAM Excellent, WiredScore Platinum and provides a 5,000 sq. ft. roof terrace together with spa quality end of journey facilities and features integrated artwork by Dutch artists De Makers Van. Donald Choi, Executive Director and CEO of Chinachem Group, said: "We're delighted to have acquired Kaleidoscope successfully as it is located in a prime position in one of London's most dynamic, vibrant and culturally rich sub-markets with impressive rental growth. We intend to hold this property for long-term investment." He added: "Having now made our London entrance, we will incrementally increase our exposure in gateway cities of other major developed markets in order to move further forward our diversification objectives and build a long-term resilient income stream. However, Hong Kong still remains our home and the core market of our business operations." Matthew Bonning-Snook, Property Director at Helical, commented: "Kaleidoscope was the first over station development to complete on the Elizabeth Line and we were able to attract one of the world's fastest growing tech businesses due to its striking design, highly accessible location, excellent amenities and strong environmental credentials. We will now seek to recycle the proceeds from the sale into delivering new highly sustainable 'best-in-class' Central London office schemes, where occupier demand remains strong." Click here for high-resolution image About Chinachem Group Since 1960, Chinachem Group has been a leading property developer in Hong Kong, with a portfolio covering residential, commercial, retail and industrial buildings for sales and investment, in addition to operating hotels and property management services. The Group actively seeks to make a positive contribution to society through its adherence to the 'Triple Bottom Line', a commitment that its activities will benefit People, bring Prosperity to the community and preserve the Planet. Please visit www.chinachemgroup.com/en Media Contact David Woo Project Advisor, Corporate Communications Chinachem Group Tel: +852 2500 7344 Email: davidwoo@chinachemgroup.com Matthew Bonning-Snook, Property Director Tim Murphy, CFO Helical plc Tel: 020 7629 0113 Address: 5 Hanover Square, London W1S 1HQ Website: www.helical.co.uk Twitter: @helicalplc

