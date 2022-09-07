DJ AMUNDI ETF MSCI UK: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI ETF MSCI UK (CU1)
AMUNDI ETF MSCI UK: Net Asset Value(s)
07-Sep-2022 / 11:15 CET/CEST

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI ETF MSCI UK

DEALING DATE: 06/09/2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 224.5133

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 289460

CODE: CU1

ISIN: FR0010655761
CODE: CU1

September 07, 2022 05:15 ET (09:15 GMT)