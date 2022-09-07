DJ AMUNDI INDEX MSCI USA SRI UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s)
AMUNDI INDEX MSCI USA SRI UCITS ETF DR (USRI) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI USA SRI UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s) 07-Sep-2022 / 11:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: AMUNDI INDEX MSCI USA SRI UCITS ETF DR
DEALING DATE: 06/09/2022
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 89.1648
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 40632565
CODE: USRI
ISIN: LU1861136247 Category Code: NAV TIDM: USRI Sequence No.: 186470 EQS News ID: 1437271 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
