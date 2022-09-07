Spirit AeroSystems Enters Five-year Collaboration with Infosys to Co-innovate Aerostructure and Systems Engineering Services

Infosys will leverage next-gen technologies to support the product development initiatives of Spirit AeroSystems

BENGALURU, India, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced a five-year agreement with Spirit AeroSystems, Inc., one of the world's largest manufacturers of aerostructures for commercial airplanes, defense platforms, and business/regional jets. Infosys will collaborate with Spirit AeroSystems to provide aerostructure and systems engineering services for product development of commercial, business jet and emerging aircraft programs, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) services.





This strategic collaboration builds on 16 years of longstanding relationship between the two organizations, during which Infosys has provided innovative design solutions for some of Spirit's aerostructure programs. As part of this engagement, Infosys will offer end-to-end product development services, including design engineering, sustaining engineering, systems engineering, stress engineering, manufacturing engineering, and repair and maintenance. Leveraging knowledge-based engineering and engineering automation, Infosys also aims to accelerate product development across the value stream. In addition, Infosys will support Spirit to secure highly efficient structural designs and a robust certification process, contributing to the manufacture of innovative, lightweight, and more sustainable aircraft structures and components.

The Aerospace Center of Excellence at Infosys has a track record of world-class execution of design and engineering solutions for over 22 years. With deep capabilities in aerostructure design spanning conceptualization to release, mature composite design, and engineering automation, Infosys collaborates with 7 of the top 10 global aerospace companies and has been recognized as a leading player in aerospace and defense manufacturing.

"At Spirit AeroSystems, we believe our ability to continuously advance our offering at design and engineering levels is one of our competitive differentiators. Our longstanding collaboration with Infosys means we are well-positioned to co-innovate on critical stages of product development, ensuring we continue to pursue the highest standards in quality and airworthiness. This strategic agreement further reinforces our strengths and will leverage mutual synergies to accelerate the development of world-class, sustainable aerostructures and services across our commercial and aftermarket business segments," said, Dr. Sean Black, Senior Vice President and Chief Engineer, Engineering and Technology, Spirit AeroSystems.

Commenting on the collaboration, Jasmeet Singh, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Manufacturing, Infosys, said, "Now more than ever, aerospace and defense organizations need to rapidly reinvent their digital foundation. We are thrilled to deepen our strategic collaboration with Spirit AeroSystems and accelerate their digital transformation, by pushing the envelope in design and product engineering. With our investments in aerostructure engineering and next-gen technologies like artificial intelligence and cloud, we are confident of delivering compelling value to Spirit and take our collaboration to newer heights."

About Spirit AeroSystems, Inc.

Spirit AeroSystems is one of the world's largest manufacturers of aerostructures for commercial airplanes, defense platforms, and business/regional jets. With expertise in aluminum and advanced composite manufacturing solutions, the company's core products include fuselages, integrated wings and wing components, pylons, and nacelles. We are leveraging decades of design and manufacturing expertise to be the most innovative and reliable supplier of military aerostructures, and specialty high-temperature materials, enabling warfighters to execute complex, critical missions. Spirit also serves the aftermarket for commercial and business/regional jets. Headquartered in Wichita, Kansas, Spirit has facilities in the U.S., U.K., France, Malaysia and Morocco. More information is available at www.spiritaero.com.

About Infosys:

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. Over 300,000 of our people work to amplify human potential and create the next opportunity for people, businesses, and communities. With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer clients, in more than 50 countries, as they navigate their digital transformation powered by the cloud. We enable them with an AI-powered core, empower the business with agile digital at scale and drive continuous improvement with always-on learning through the transfer of digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem. We are deeply committed to being a well-governed, environmentally sustainable organization where diverse talent thrives in an inclusive workplace.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) ( NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

Safe Harbor

Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects, financial expectations and plans for navigating the COVID-19 impact on our employees, clients and stakeholders are forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the 'safe harbor' under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding COVID-19 and the effects of government and other measures seeking to contain its spread, risks related to an economic downturn or recession in India, the United States and other countries around the world, changes in political, business, and economic conditions, fluctuations in earnings, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, our ability to manage growth, intense competition in IT services including those factors which may affect our cost advantage, wage increases in India and the US, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, time and cost overruns on fixed-price, fixed-time frame contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, industry segment concentration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks or system failures, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, liability for damages on our service contracts, the success of the companies in which Infosys has made strategic investments, withdrawal or expiration of governmental fiscal incentives, political instability and regional conflicts, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, unauthorized use of our intellectual property and general economic conditions affecting our industry and the outcome of pending litigation and government investigation. Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our United States Securities and Exchange Commission filings including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. Infosys may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company unless it is required by law.

For more information, contact: PR_Global@infosys.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/633365/Infosys_Logo.jpg