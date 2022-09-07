Mintz Group Acquires Leading Investigative Due Diligence Firm in Southeast Asia

Mintz Group Expands Offering with Acquisition of BM&A

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2022 / Mintz Group, a global leader in investigative and due diligence services, today announced that it has expanded its capabilities in Asia with the acquisition of Barber Mullan & Associates (BM&A), the leading research and investigations firm in Southeast Asia. With offices in Singapore and Kuala Lumpur, BM&A has deep, unique expertise serving clients across the region, including in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Cambodia, Myanmar, and the Philippines.

"This acquisition strengthens Mintz Group's capabilities in a complex part of the world, further reinforcing our commitment to provide our clients with the solutions they need to most effectively assess risks and win disputes," said Mintz Group President and CEO, Tim Whipple. "We have worked with BM&A for more than a decade and have learned first-hand that Jack Mullan, Ian Roberts and team share our commitment to thorough, transparent investigative work, even in opaque and challenging markets. I am delighted to welcome Jack, Ian and the entire team to the Mintz Group," said Whipple.

Jack Mullan, founder of BM&A, added, "The Mintz Group is a global leader in our industry. Their comprehensive investigative capabilities, untarnished track record and premiere global team made them our partner of choice. I am thrilled to augment the Mintz team with our expertise in Southeast Asia. The Mintz Group's truly global capabilities enable us to more completely address clients' needs and help even more clients tackle the complex challenges they face in this region."

The combined firm will have more than 400 employees in 18 offices. "We look forward to working closely with Jack and our new colleagues - who are an excellent complement to the existing Mintz Group team in Asia - and enable us to provide an even stronger offering to our clients working in this fast-growing region and around the world," said Randy Phillips, Mintz Group Partner and head of the firm's activities across Asia.

Jack Mullan and Ian Roberts will work closely with Randy Phillips to drive the Mintz Group's continued growth in the region.

Press Contact:

Mintz Group

+1 212 489 7100

kcoughlan@mintzgroup.com

https://mintzgroup.com

Kathleen Coughlan

SOURCE: Mintz Group

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/714956/Mintz-Group-Acquires-Leading-Investigative-Due-Diligence-Firm-in-Southeast-Asia