GameSquare Esports Inc.: GameSquare Esports to Present at Leaders UK Summit with UFC Superstar Max Holloway, a Complexity Stars Founding Member

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2022 / Gamesquare Esports Inc. (CSE:GSQ)(OTCQB:GMSQF)(FRA:29Q1) ("Gamesquare", or the "Company"), announces that it will present at Leaders UK conference, in London, UK, to be held between September 28-29, 2022. Justin Kenna, CEO of GameSquare, will be joined on stage by Max Holloway, UFC Featherweight Champion and a Complexity Stars Team Member. The group topic is Unlocking the Younger Audience: Using Gaming to Build Equity Through Trusted Voices and a Flexible Approach and will be held on September 28, 2022. Leaders UK brings together 2,000 senior executives from across the global sport business eco-system.

"Leaders UK is one of the premiere events held for top executives in global sport," said Justin Kenna. "This year's event is highlighting emerging trends including gamification, new revenue streams for sports organizations, metaverse, and the creator economy. These topics are particularly to GameSquare as we have built a unified platform that is providing a complete suite of services to help connect brands with fans. We believe that the convergence of sports, entertainment, gaming, and esports is happening faster than people appreciate and GameSquare, Complexity Gaming, GCN, Cut+Sew, Code Red, and Fourth Frame Studios intend to remain at the forefront of these important industry trends."

"It's super exciting to see the ways that sport and gaming are coming together," added Max Holloway. "There's so many better ways I can connect with fans in person and online as a gamer that I can't do as just an athlete. As a founding member of Complexity Stars, I'm proud of what we're building within sports and gaming and connecting these two have already had a huge impact on my brand and all the endorsement partners and charitable organizations we work with."

Leaders UK will take place between September 28-29, 2022, and is attended by senior executives across the global sport business ecosystem. The event will be held in person at Twickenham Stadium, London, UK. Topics to be discussed at this year's conference include leadership, monetization models, digital culture, and fandom.

About GameSquare Esports Inc.

GameSquare Esports Inc. is an international gaming and esports company headquartered in Toronto, Canada. The Company is seeking to acquire additional assets and entities serving the gaming and esports markets and, more broadly, in sports and entertainment. GameSquare owns a portfolio of companies including Code Red Esports Ltd., an esports talent agency serving the UK, GCN, a digital media company focusing on the gaming and esports audience based in Los Angeles, USA., NextGen Tech, LLC (dba as Complexity Gaming), a leading esports organization operating in the United States, and Swingman LLC (dba Cut+Sew and Zoned), a gaming and lifestyle marketing agency based in Los Angeles, USA.

