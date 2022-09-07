

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The euro area economy expanded more than estimated in the second quarter, the latest figures from Eurostat showed on Wednesday.



Gross domestic product advanced 0.8 percent sequentially, following a 0.7 percent rise in the first quarter. The second quarter figure was revised up from a 0.6 percent expansion seen in the second estimate published on August 17.



At the same time, the annual GDP growth eased to 4.1 percent from 5.4 percent a quarter ago. The annual rate was revised up from 3.9 percent.



On the expenditure side, household final consumption increased 1.3 percent from the previous quarter, and government consumption grew 0.6 percent.



Gross fixed capital formation registered an increase of 0.8 percent. Both exports and imports gained by 1.3 percent and 1.8 percent, respectively.



The sequential growth in employment eased to 0.4 percent in the second quarter from 0.7 percent in the first quarter. In the previous estimate, the rate of increase was 0.3 percent.



On a yearly basis, employment gained 2.7 percent, slower than the 3.1 percent rise in the preceding period. The latest figure was revised up from 2.4 percent.







