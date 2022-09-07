DJ Lyxor Green Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Green Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (CLIM LN) Lyxor Green Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 07-Sep-2022 / 12:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Green Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 06-Sep-2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 47.116

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 8520371

CODE: CLIM LN

ISIN: LU1563454310

ISIN: LU1563454310 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CLIM LN Sequence No.: 186508 EQS News ID: 1437395 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

